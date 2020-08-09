SI All-American Ranks Vols Commit Wolfe as Nation's No.3 Y-TE

As SI All-American continues their position rankings, Tennessee has another commitment on the list. Vols commit Hudson Wolfe comes in at No.3 for Y-Tight Ends. You can see the full list here.

The tight end position is broke down by Y and H, and the description of the Y-TE is as follows: The development of this position group over recent years has been critical to track on both Saturdays and Sundays, with an increased value at the tight end position for the two groups.

The Y distinction focuses on the more conventional tight end prospect compared to the H. This group is most comfortable in-line, attached to the offensive line as an extended blocker, yet with the receiving skill to put pressure on the defense regardless of alignment.

SI All-American's Edwin Weathersby wrote on Wolfe, "Wolfe is staying in-state and committed to Tennessee, and the Vols got themselves a good one en route to Knoxville. He’s a classic Y-tight end prospect who is comfortable working detached in the slot in 2x2 sets, as well as an in-line player. Wolfe has some savvy as a route-runner, showing avoidability of underneath traffic in his stems. He can execute inside verticals and slot fades, plus use his size to pin coverage away from catch points on sit routes. We’ve also seen Wolfe execute wheel-routes from wing alignments. The big man has good hands and eye-tracking, showing both adjust and plucking traits. Head coach Jeremy Pruitt will also love the fact that Wolfe is run-game friendly, showing strength and pride to play to size at collision points and working to finish. He’s definitely a player the Vols should be able to win with."

Wolfe is one of the biggest victories for Jeremy Pruitt & Co. as they beat out Ohio State and Alabama to land his commitment in March.

Jeremy Pruitt was a key factor in Wolfe's decision down the stretch, as he recently told VR2 on SI, " Coach Pruitt kind of took over himself as my main recruiter. I got close with him, and he got close with my family. We just kind of fell in love with the things he was saying and him as a person, and we feel like we made the right decision."