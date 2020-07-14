SI All-American Candidate Hudson Wolfe Highlights and Evaluation

Prospect: Hudson Wolfe

Status: SI All-American Candidate

Vitals: 6-foot-5, 245 pounds

Position: Tight End

School: Savannah (Tenn.) Hardin County

Committed to: Tennessee

Projected Position: Tight End

Frame: Near ideal frame for a modern-day tight end prospect. Tall with great length and well-proportioned upper and lower half.

Athleticism: Certainly not just a move-the-sticks tight end prospect. Big stride gains ground in a hurry and there’s plus body control when the ball is in the air. Runs somewhat upright but maximizes frame in the process. Has tools after the catch including finishing power.

Instincts: Transitions easily up the field and can adjust to the football, back-shoulder and/or vertically, without losing much momentum. Toughness over the middle allows for targets to all three levels along with the added value in the red zone. Eager blocker with a suddenness towards the assignment and natural extension thereafter.

Polish: Spends plenty of time split out among the wideouts and holds his own off the line with a strong stem. Can flip defender’s leverage early in the route and finish with strong hands, hauling in targets away from his body. Could stand to improve threat level from attached and/or backfield alignment considering he appears much more comfortable out wide through 2019.

Bottom Line: Wolfe has instant-impact potential within the Power 5 because of his combination of size, athleticism and production in the red zone. He is comfortable making plays in the passing game from multiple alignments, can put routes together and possesses natural hands at the position. Should his blocking base prove to be a bit more consistent, he’ll be a three-down weapon and a multi-year contributor for years to come.