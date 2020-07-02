Volunteer Country
Top Stories
VR2
Football
Men's Basketball

Vols Commit Wolfe Talks Supporting Future Teammate at Elite 11, Decision to Choose Tennessee, and More

Matthew Ray

MURFREESBORO, Tenn.-- Hudson Wolfe committed to Tennessee on June 15th, and he was a key addition to Tennessee class. A long-time target for Jeremy Pruitt's program checked off an impact player at a key position of need. The Tennessee tight end pledge showed up for Day 3 of the Elite 11 finals to support fellow commitment, Kaidon Salter.

Wolfe said on coming out to the event, "wanted to get out here with Kaidon being my quarterback commit and all. I have been with my buddy Eli Sutton this week, and we decided to come out here and give some support to them (Salter and UNC commit Drake Maye). Got to meet Drake through Eli, just being around all of these great quarterback's is awesome, and being able to see what they bring to the table is amazing." 

After the event, the two met in person for the first time, with Wolfe congratulation Salter on his performance, but their relationship started on the recruiting trail, and Salter was a key decision in why Wolfe chose Tennessee. 

Wolfe said on this, "as I was narrowing down my choices, I was getting closer with commits in the class and guys I would be playing with, and I started to get close with Kaidon, and I really liked him. The more I got around him, the better we became friends." 

He would add, "COVID wasn't necessarily a big deal for staying closer to home. It just felt right." 

 

Jeremy Pruitt was a key factor in Wolfe's decision down the stretch, as he added, " Coach Pruitt kind of took over himself as my main recruiter. I got close with him, and he got close with my family. We just kind of fell in love with the things he was saying and him as a person, and we feel like we made the right decision." 

The Tennessee high school football season is up in the air, with an expectation that the season could be delayed, and Wolfe said on this, "nobody knows for sure what the season looks like or is going to look like. I just have to stay in shape and do my part and be ready for when it does happen." 

Wolfe is utilized at all three levels of the field as a high school tight end, and that is what Tennessee envisions for him in Knoxville. He said, " They want me to be that three-down tight end that can do it all. You never what the offense is going to do when I am on the field from a defensive perspective. Just be the guy that can be in there at all times on all three downs." 

Wolfe, much like Salter is active on the recruiting trail for Tennessee. He said, "He (Amarius) is in there for sure. I have been talking to guys, and we have several big-time guys we are trying to put together and just build the best thing we can." 

Wolfe said on what Tennessee is getting in him, "as a player, they are going to get my all, regardless of if I play early or late. Whenever they feel like I can do it, I am all in. Off the field, I love to have fun. Like me and Eli have been out chilling at his lake house. I love being outdoors and at stuff like this. I love seeing great players compete and being around it." 

Comments

Recruiting

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Pruitt: Vols Remain COVID-19 Free, Controlling Own Surroundings

Jeremy Pruitt provides an update on the COVID-19 testing for the Tennessee football program.

Volunteer Country Staff

Vols RB Coach Jay Graham Receives Recruiting Penalty from His Time at Texas A&M

Jay Graham has received a recruiting penalty from his time at Texas A&M

Matthew Ray

Vols Commit Kaidon Salter Makes Elite 11 List

Kaidon Salter was named to the prestigious Elite 11 list

Matthew Ray

Salter Draws High Praise, a 'Bounceback Performer' After Day 2 of the Elite 11 Finals

Kaidon Salter participated in the Elite 11 Finals Pro Day, and he is receiving high praise coming out of the event

Matthew Ray

Tennessee Announces Transition to Mobile Ticketing for 2020-21 in All Sports

The University of Tennessee has announced that their ticketing process will be exclusively mobile for 2020-21

Volunteer Country Staff

Vols QB Commit Kaidon Salter Recaps Elite 11, Talks What is Next

Tennessee Volunteers 2021 QB commitment Kaidon Salter talks about his Elite 11 Performance and more

Matthew Ray

ESPN Set to Honor Former Tennessee Head Coach Johnny Majors

ESPN recently announced that it would honor legendary former Tennessee head coach Johnny Majors by dedicating 5 hours of ESPNU’s airtime to broadcast a documentary about Majors that was produced by the University of Tennessee, in addition to two of Majors’ most famous games as a head coach on July 3rd...

Volunteer Country Staff

Watch: Kaidon Salter's Elite 11 Pro Day in its Entirety

Watch: Kaidon Salter's Elite 11 Pro Day in its Entirety

Matthew Ray

VR2's Rankings of Elite 11 QBs After Day 1, Where Kaidon Salter Came In

VR2's Rankings of Elite 11 QBs After Day 1, Where Kaidon Salter Came In

Matthew Ray

Returning Player Profile: Aubrey Solomon

Aubrey Solomon shocked the College Football world when he announced that he would transfer from the University of Michigan to the University of Tennessee in 2019. He helped the defensive line immensely during his first season in Knoxville, and is currently preparing to return for his 2nd season on Rocky Top

Volunteer Country Staff