WR Kaleb Webb Set for Official Visit With Tennessee

Tennessee will host priority target Kaleb Webb this weekend for an official visit, he tells Volunteer Country. The touted pass catcher from McEachern (Ga.) will be in town from Friday through Sunday, as he enters the home stretch of his recruitment.

Webb, who remains committed to East Carolina, has been heavily recruited by Tennessee, Michigan, Louisville, and South Carolina over the past two months.

Tennessee Wide Receivers Coach Kodi Burns was in Powder Springs on Sunday shortly after the contact period began, which permits face-to-face contact with recruits and families.

The visit went well, according to Webb, as the two spent time with his family just enjoying general conversation.

Webb has remained high on Tennessee since receiving a scholarship offer and visiting for back-to-back games in October.

"I was kind of surprised when Tennessee played South Carolina," Webb said at the time. "Tennessee jumped out to an early lead, and they had a lot of early success on offense and led to kind of really a blowout and allowed them to control the game. I feel like South Carolina tried to rally back, but it was too late towards the end."

"The atmosphere was amazing and loud," Webb continued. "Definitely something someone would want to be a part of."

The following weekend, Webb had the chance to see the environment even more amped up when the Vols hosted No.12 Ole Miss in a late-night thriller.

"Definitely. It was kind of what I expected going in," Webb said of the environment living up to his expectations. "I knew how loud the fans were and how rowdy they were against South Carolina, so I knew it was going to be that much louder with a sold-out crowd, especially going against a good Ole Miss team and Lane Kiffin coming back. It definitely lived up to what I thought it would be."

Webb knows the on-field fit is there in Knoxville, but he has kept that official visit in his back pocket, so he can be sure that he can strive off the field.

My only question for Tennessee is how can I strive outside of football," Webb said in an interview in late October. "I haven't been on my official there, so I feel like they haven't really had the chance to explain or show that to me yet. From a football perspective, I feel like they have everything I am looking for."

"Coach Heupel is definitely changing the program around where the players are getting involved as a team more, and it really means more," Webb continued. "His offense is really explosive. The same offense we run here, so it gives me an opportunity to take that and go in and play early and take that next step towards playing in the NFL."

The offer from Michigan was a big deal to Webb, and they impressed him on his official visit. He has also returned to Eastern Carolina, as he has a strong connection with the Pirates' staff due to their early belief in him.

Webb plans to make a final decision in the coming weeks and sign during the early signing period.