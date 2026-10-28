First Serve and TV Designation Change for No. 6 Tennessee Volleyball at Missouri

No. 6 Tennessee volleyball is coming off a great week that brought a top-5 win over Kentucky and a top-25 win over in-state rival Vanderbilt. The Lady Vols will be away from home this weekend at No. 17 Texas A&M on Friday and will finish the trip at Missouri on Sunday.

Wednesday morning, it was announced that first serve and television designation for the Missouri match has changed. The Lady Vols will now face the Tigers at 2:30 p.m. ET and will be broadcast on ESPN instead of ESPN2. Head coach Eve Rackham Watt’s squad is currently 16-3 with a 7-2 Southeastern Conference record, and on a seven-match win streak.

“I don’t know if I learned it, because I thought it going into the season, but we got a group of really competitive kids that really want to win, and they’re fighters, and they don’t back down in any situation,” Rackham Watt said after the Vanderbilt win. “They don’t get fazed when the game gets tight. They’ve responded so well in some really tough situations when the game has gotten tight.

“There’s been just a fearlessness about them. I felt that going into the season. I knew that about some of their personalities, but just how they’ve come together over the last couple of weeks and stretch, that’s been tough. In terms of opponents, we’ve been in some situations and they’ve just found their way out of them.”

Monday, the SEC announced junior middle blocker Chelsea Sutton as the SEC Co-Offensive Player of the Week. Sutton was key in the Lady Vols’ success last week. Sutton hit .419 on the week and averaged 2.33 kills and 2.72 points per set in the two ranked wins.

Against Kentucky, Sutton led the Lady Vols with 14 kills on a .538 hitting percentage and added five digs, three blocks and an assist. She followed that up with seven kills, four blocks and three digs against Vanderbilt.

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