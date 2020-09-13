SI.com
Volunteer Country
HomeVR2FootballMen's BasketballWomen's BasketballBaseball
Search

Elite Vols OL Target Addison Nichols Talks Recruitment, Vols, and More

Dale Dowden

Addison Nichols is one of the most coveted prospects in the country for 2022, regardless of position. The dynamic offensive lineman from Greater Atlanta Christian (GA) holds offers from over 20 schools, including Alabama, Auburn, Florida, Georgia, Tennessee, and USC. Nichols has kept his recruitment relatively quiet in recent months, but he breaks down where things stand today, what schools are standing out, how he is handling the new communication with coaching staffs, and more here.

Nichols has family ties to Tennessee, and he has been on multiple visits to Knoxville. He communicates most frequently with Brian Niedermeyer.

THANKS FOR READING VOLUNTEER COUNTRY
Register today or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

VR2

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Watch: Vols Kicker Brent Cimaglia's Friday Media Availability

Ahead of his senior season, Tennessee Volunteers kicker Brent Cimaglia took time to talk with the media on Friday

Matthew Ray

Report: Florida Gators Football Stadium Catches On Fire

https://twitter.com/Stadium/status/1304864724098650118?s=20

Matthew Ray

Watch: Vols RB Commit Goes for 237 Yards and Two Touchdowns to Open Senior Season

Tennessee Volunteers Running Back Commitment Cody Brown opened his senior season with a massive performance.

Matthew Ray

Report: Alvin Kamara Signs Huge Deal Ahead of Week 1 Game

The former Tennessee Volunteers star RB has signed a massive deal with the New Orleans Saints.

Matthew Ray

Watch: Top Vols QB Target Puts on a Show with Arm and Legs in Multi-Touchdown Performance

Ty Simpson accounted for Six touchdowns on Friday night, and we take a look at them here

Matthew Ray

Watch: Tennessee Returns to the Practice Field on Friday

Jeremy Pruitt's football team returned to the practice field on Friday ahead of a Saturday scrimmage

Matthew Ray

Notes From Tennessee's Practice in Neyland Stadium on Wednesday

Matthew Ray

Long-Time, Elite Tennessee Target Colzie Sets Commitment Date

Tennessee Volunteers Wide Receiver Target Deion Colzie has set his commitment date

Matthew Ray

Vols WR Brandon Johnson Reflects on Redshirt Season, Growth Coming into 2020

Tennessee Volunteers WR Brandon Johnson talks about his redshirt season, what he has improved on coming into 2020, and more

Matthew Ray

Cimaglia Reflects On Off-Season Work of Kicking In a Ditch, Recent 60-Yard Field Goal in Neyland, and More

Brent Cimaglia reflects on kicking out of a ditch, season at Tennessee, and more

Matthew Ray