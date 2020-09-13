Elite Vols OL Target Addison Nichols Talks Recruitment, Vols, and More

Addison Nichols is one of the most coveted prospects in the country for 2022, regardless of position. The dynamic offensive lineman from Greater Atlanta Christian (GA) holds offers from over 20 schools, including Alabama, Auburn, Florida, Georgia, Tennessee, and USC. Nichols has kept his recruitment relatively quiet in recent months, but he breaks down where things stand today, what schools are standing out, how he is handling the new communication with coaching staffs, and more here.

Nichols has family ties to Tennessee, and he has been on multiple visits to Knoxville. He communicates most frequently with Brian Niedermeyer.