Elite Small Forward Jahmai Mashack Previews September 8th Decision
Matthew Ray
Elite Small Forward Jahmai Mashack has set his commitment date for September 8th, and he will announce his decision between Arizona, Arkansas, Cal, Colorado, Oklahoma, Tennessee and Texas.
Before taking a deep dive into what his decision is going to come down to, and what kind of player one of these schools is getting, Mashack offered insight on why each school is on his list of finalists. Below is what he had to say on each of them.