Elite Peach State Prospect Justin Benton talks Early Recruitment

While just in the 2023 class, Justin Benton's recruitment is off to a soaring start. Benton already holds double-digit offers, including the likes of Tennessee, Georgia, Florida, Florida State, and Southern California.

Benton still has plenty of time to make a decision, but the Georgia legacy prospect is actively engaged in his recruitment, as he is focusing on multiple schools, and Tennessee is one of them.

Benton is the son of former Georgia linebacker Phillip Benton, who played for the Bulldogs from 1992-1995.

Benton is expected to be a star for Newton in Georgia's highest classification this fall. He will play across the defensive front, yet at the college level, he could end up playing as a stand-up linebacker.

In the interview above, Benton talks about his upcoming season, his early recruitment, and more.