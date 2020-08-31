NFL Vols: Kamara Potentially Holding Out While Warrior and Jennings Continue to Shine, and a Darrell Taylor Injury Update

Tennessee currently does not have many active stars in the NFL. Jason Witten is at the end of his career, but the Vols have some budding stars, and we have updates with where they stand at this point of camp.

Let's start with the biggest storyline which comes out of New Orlean's. ESPN's Adam Schefter reported that Kamara has had unexcused absences from the last three days of practice related to his contract. Kamara is coming off of three straight Pro Bowl seasons, and he is slotted to make $2.133 Million this year.