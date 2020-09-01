Tracking Who The Vols Reached Out to on September 1st

Recruits across the country started receiving calls and texts from college coaches at midnight. We have some information on several of the prospects Tennessee reached out to right away. The Vols dubbed the theme for their 2022 class as, "Apply The Pre22ure." This article will continue to be updated throughout the day with more information as we obtain it.

Coveted Offensive Tackle Dayne Shor- Pruitt was in contact right at 12:01, according to Shor, followed by Will Friend. Other schools in contact here were Florida, Georgia, Florida State, Alabama, LSU, and Miami, among several others. The IMG standout should continue to see his stock soar, but the Vols could be a factor for the Peach State native.