Lady Vols’ Kaylene Smikle named to Cheryl Miller Award watch list

Tennessee Lady Vols basketball has a deep team of talented players. Head coach Kim Caldwell picked a bunch that is committed to doing things the right way and giving max effort. One of those players is Kaylene “K.K.” Smikle. The 6-foot, fifth-year guard from Bay Shore, New York, has been named to the 2027 Cheryl Miller Award watch list by the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame, in partnership with the Women’s Basketball Coaches Association.

The Cheryl Miller Award honors the top small forward in the nation, and Smikle looks to be one the nation will notice this season.

“I just focus on playing my game, not forcing anything and letting the game come to me,” Smikle told me on media day. “I think that’s when I play my best, being able to play in the flow of the game.”

In the Lady Vols’ 132-63 exhibition win over Florida A&M Tuesday, she led all scorers with 19 points on 7-of-15 shooting, 2 of 7 from 3-point range and 3 of 4 from the free-throw line. She added two offensive rebounds, two assists, two steals and two blocks. Smikle stuffed the stat sheet, all in 16 minutes.

Tennessee women’s basketball coach Kim Caldwell speaks with media ahead the Tennessee Lady Vols basketball media day at Pratt Pavilion on Oct. 22, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Caldwell spoke on what Smikle brings to the program at local media day.

“She’s a great player,” Caldwell said. “She finds a way to make things happen. And she’s more than just her offense. She’s very good on the defensive end of flying around, getting to the ball, getting a deflection, making sure that we get the ball back. And she is tremendous at 50-50 balls.

“There’s a ball going out of bounds where one player will stop and look because they think the play is dead, she’s going to beat you to it, and she’s going to save it and continue to play. She has a winner mentality. She has a no-quit mentality. And I didn’t necessarily know that watching her film.

“So, it’s been a great surprise seeing her in practice compete the way she competes. She wants to be coached. She wants to work hard. She wants to be the best player she can possibly be.”

Smikle and the Lady Vols will begin the regular season Monday night. Tennessee will host Duquesne at Food City Center. Tipoff is set for 6:30 p.m. ET and will be streamed on SECN+.

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