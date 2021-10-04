Watch: Highlights From Lady Vols First Official Practice

Kellie Harper's team took to court in Pratt Pavilion for the first official practice of the 2021-22 season on Sunday. You can watch highlights from the practice in the video above.

The Lady Vols are coming off a 17-8, 9-4 season in 2021, which ended in the second round of the NCAA tournament at the hands of Michigan.

Harper's team will be tasked with replacing Rennia Davis's production this season, which will not be an easy task. Davis was selected as the ninth overall pick in the 2021 WNBA Draft by the Minnesota Lynx.

Davis's career is among the best to ever do it on Rocky Top. Along with Candace Parker, Tamika Catchings, and Chamique Holdsclaw, Davis is the only other player to rank in the top ten in career points, rebounds and rebounds per game.

Tennessee will look to incoming transfer Alexus Dye, the reigning Sunbelt Player of the Year, and several other highly touted freshmen to mesh with the returning contributors to take the next step.

Tennessee's first game is on November 3rd at 6:30 p.m. ET against Georgia College.

