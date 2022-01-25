Breaking: Lady Vols Lose Key Post Player to Season-Ending Injury

Lady Vols head coach Kellie Harper announced during Tuesday's local media availability that forward/center Keyen Green will miss the remainder of the season with a torn ACL.

Green exited the Lady Vols game against No. 13 Georgia and did not return to the court. After the game, Harper said there was no update on Green. Today, the graduate student is declared out for the remainder of the season.

Lady Vols starting center Tamari Key dealt with an injury against Kentucky and did not practice last week but was able to play against Georgia. The Lady Vols will turn to junior center Emily Saunders to help fill Green's absence as a relief to Key at the five.

When Key exited the game against Kentucky, Green came up huge with 14 points in 22 minutes, serving as a dominant presence in the post in place of Key.

The injury is yet another frustrating setback for the Philadelphia native in her career on Rocky Top, as Green went down with a season-ending injury in December 2020 of her redshirt-senior year.

Sunday's game against Georgia will be Green's final in her collegiate career, as this season was her last season of eligibility.

