Skip to main content

Breaking: Lady Vols Lose Key Post Player to Season-Ending Injury

Lady Vols head coach Kellie Harper announced during Tuesday's local media availability that forward/center Keyen Green will miss the remainder of the season with a torn ACL.

Green exited the Lady Vols game against No. 13 Georgia and did not return to the court. After the game, Harper said there was no update on Green. Today, the graduate student is declared out for the remainder of the season. 

Lady Vols starting center Tamari Key dealt with an injury against Kentucky and did not practice last week but was able to play against Georgia. The Lady Vols will turn to junior center Emily Saunders to help fill Green's absence as a relief to Key at the five. 

When Key exited the game against Kentucky, Green came up huge with 14 points in 22 minutes, serving as a dominant presence in the post in place of Key. 

Read More

The injury is yet another frustrating setback for the Philadelphia native in her career on Rocky Top, as Green went down with a season-ending injury in December 2020 of her redshirt-senior year. 

Sunday's game against Georgia will be Green's final in her collegiate career, as this season was her last season of eligibility. 

Photo Credit: UT Athletics 

FHJ_tGlXEAkukUl
Women's Basketball

Breaking: Lady Vols Lose Key Post Player to Season-Ending Injury

12 minutes ago
Jan24_CoachBarnes
Men's Basketball

Watch: Rick Barnes Previews Florida and More in Monday Press Conference

Jan 24, 2022
Fulkerson Media Avail Monday
Men's Basketball

Watch: Vols Forward John Fulkerson Discusses New Role With Team During Monday Press Conference

Jan 24, 2022
FJytDREXMA0OHHf
Men's Basketball

Watch: Highlights From Vols Win Over LSU

Jan 24, 2022
FJytIQpXMAAexyv
Men's Basketball

Lady Vols, Vols Improve Ranking in Latest AP Top 25

Jan 24, 2022
463EFB35-A5E5-41E6-A4A7-50F76A391F36
Football

Prized QB Christopher Vizzina Goes In-Depth on Saturday Junior Day With Vols

Jan 24, 2022
USATSI_17430037_168390308_lowres
Football

Just In: Vols OL Enters Transfer Portal

Jan 24, 2022
544D7240-C118-4F35-8CB5-9CCA34AB985B
Recruiting

Highly Sought After WR Devin Hyatt Goes In-Depth On Vols Junior Day Visit

Jan 23, 2022