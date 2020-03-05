VolunteerCountry
Davis, Horston garner postseason honors

Cory Sanning

Tennessee raked in the spoils on Tuesday when the SEC women's basketball coaches' awards were announced.

It was quite the news for junior forward Rennia Davis and freshman guard Jordan Horston, who earned spots on the All-SEC First Team and All-Freshman team, respectively.

A Jacksonville, Florida native, Davis was the driving force for the Lady Vols this season, putting up averages of 18.3 points, 8.3 rebounds and 2.5 assists while shooting 48 percent from the field. 

For head coach Kellie Harper, Davis' consistent play all season has been a necessity, particularly for a group with so much young talent.

"She has been a competitive and a consistent basketball player for us all year. I think night in and night out she has come to play," Harper said. "We have needed that from her, and it has been good to see."

Horston, while having gone through some growing pains, was a key cog for Tennessee in her debut season.

The Columbus, Ohio native put up 9.8 points and 4.8 assists per game and logged 36 total steals on the season. Her go-ahead floater with less than a second left against Auburn gave Tennessee a third place finish in the SEC ahead of the conference tournament.

A versatile guard that's shown the ability to hit shots from both inside and out, Horston's focus and ability to shoulder a heavy load in just her first season bodes well for the Lady Vols moving forward.

Harper, who helped UT win three consecutive national championships as a player, feels the same way.

"She can do a lot of things on the court, she had a lot on her, being a freshman," Harper said. "She had a big load. She did a really good job, and I am really happy for her."

Tennessee will be back in action tonight as they face off against Missouri in the second round of the SEC Tournament. Tipoff is set for 8 p.m. ET on SEC Network. 

Photo courtesy of Tennessee Athletics

