Davis' Heroics Give Lady Vols Edge Over Alabama, Harper Gets 300th Win

Coaches’ careers are defined by the milestones that they achieve.

Tonight, Tennessee Lady Vols head coach Kellie Harper added one to her list with her 300th career head coaching win.

The No. 23 Lady Vols (15-3, 5-1) got their sixth win in their seven in a nail-biting 65-63 over Alabama.

Early in the first quarter, the Lady Vols came out aggressive on both ends of the floor. As a team, they shot 50 percent from the floor during the period. Rennia Davis set the tone with six points in the quarter.

On the defensive end, Tennessee’s constant pressure and length led to four blocks and were able to score seven points on their fastbreak opportunities.

Both Tennessee and Alabama went cold from the floor in the second quarter, as neither team was able to get into a flow and establish a rhythm.

The slow pace was due in large to a combined seven turnovers and 10 team fouls from both teams.

Lou Brown connected on two early threes to space the floor for the Lady Vols.

Things picked back up in the third quarter as both teams fought back and forth.

Both teams came out with more physicality and added adjustments to their gameplans.

Alabama deployed a box and one defense to neutralize Rennia Davis. With Tennessee’s offense hitting a rough patch, someone had to step up.

Jordan Horston took over in the third quarter finishing with nine points and two assists to keep Tennessee afloat as Alabama wouldn’t go away easily.

Jazmine Massengill had five points of her own in the quarter.

Tennessee went into the fourth quarter with a slim four point lead.

Both teams were scoring at will down the stretch until a 7-0 Alabama run tied the game with three minutes remaining.

“They made a bunch of shots going down the stretch,” coach Harper said. “I’m proud of our team for hanging in there. I was tough. That’s the first game we had like that where we had to gut it out. Hopefully, we can learn from this experience.”

Tennessee traded a few more baskets with Alabama until Rennia Davis decided that she had seen enough.

Trailing 62-63, Davis heaved an absolute prayer from three-point range to send Alabama back to Tuscaloosa with an added defeat in the loss column and sending Thompson-Boling in a frenzy.

Despite not drawing it up in the huddle, coach Harper had confidence in her junior forward when she attempted the shot.

“She does practice that shot,” coach Harper said. “That’s the truth. If anyone is going to make that shot, it’s going to be Rennia.”

Davis finished the game with 16 points to go along with nine rebounds to give her double-digits in the points column for the 16th straight game.

Horston led the Lady Vols with 19 points, eight rebounds, four assists, and four blocks.

Freshman Tamari Key also had six blocks for the Lady Vols.

Next up for Tennessee, they travel to take on UConn in the Basketball Hall of Fame Revival Series. This event is a part of “We Back Pat Week” in honor of the late legendary Tennessee Lady Vols head coach Pat Summitt. The will tip-off on Thursday at 7 p.m.