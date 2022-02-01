Skip to main content

Five Fast Thoughts: Lady Vols Comeback to Get Crucial Home Victory in Overtime

The Lady Vols won in thrilling fashion against Arkansas. Below are five fast thoughts.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn.– The Tennessee Lady Vols came into Monday night's SEC showdown against Arkansas after playing their worst game on Thursday in a loss to unranked Auburn.

But for the majority of the overtime thriller against Arkansas, the Lady Vols' performance against Auburn seemed like a game in the distant past, as Tennessee beat the Razorbacks in gripping fashion with an 86-83 overtime win.

Below are five fast thoughts from one of the most, if not the most, exciting game of the Lady Vols' season thus far.

Rae Burrell Sets a Season-High

Rae Burrell set a season-high 21 points in Tennessee's win over Arkansas. Burrell played 38 minutes at the three and delivered with several key plays to push Tennessee to victory, including a three-pointer when it was 77-77 and a triple to give the Lady Vols a 66-64 lead. Both makes were crucial to the Lady Vols' momentum in those instances, ultimately helping lead them to overtime despite trailing nine at halftime and 13 at one point in the third quarter.

Burrell's final stat line included 4-5 free throw makes and eight rebounds, making it a productive all-around night for the Las Vegas native.

Tennessee Second Chance Points: 27; Arkansas Second Chance Points: 6

Tennessee's MO as a women's college basketball program, especially under Kellie Harper, focuses on getting rebounds. The Lady Vols have out-rebounded every team this season except one: Stanford. Tonight, Tennessee had 60 boards to the Hogs' 40, leading to another stat that is telling to how the Lady Vols were able to pull off the resilient win.

Compared to the Razorbacks ' mere six, Tennessee had 27 points off of offensive rebounds. Even when the Lady Vols were struggling in the first half in shooting, the scrappiness they showed off the offensive glass shows this team's fight and want to win.

And rebounding works twofold, as the Hogs could only grab 11 offensive rebounds with 76 total field goals attempted. Tennessee's ability to attack the boards keeps them in games, and to have this rebounding performance without key post reserve Keyen Green is promising, leading to...

Sara Puckett Double-Double

Read More

Jordan Horston scored 24 points, and Rae Burrell scored 21, but Sara Puckett is just as big of a storyline in the Lady Vols' win. The true freshman racked up ten rebounds and scored 10 points while playing multiple positions all night long. 

Puckett played the three, four, and five at points against Arkansas during her 34 total minutes. Kellie Harper incorporated some smaller sets without Tamari Key, Emily Saunders and Karoline Striplin (Striplin and Saunders received 0 minutes against Arkansas). Puckett delivered in the best way possible for the Lady Vols, serving as a game-changer in crunch time.

Tamari Key: 8-9 FT

Arkansas is fast. Really fast. Their shooting capabilities are through the roof, and Tennessee learned the hard way in the first half. In addition, their speed caused Tamari Key some trouble down low offensively.

Key did not make a field goal until the fourth quarter, and it was the only one she made in regulation (ended with three made). However, Key scored 14 points, and most of her production came at the line. Arkansas played the Tennessee junior with intense physicality the whole game, and even though Key did not get the whistle as many times as the Lady Vol faithful may have hoped for, she got to the line on five occasions. The North Carolina native drilled eight of nine attempts (89%) and helped the Lady Vols mightily down the stretch when the Razorbacks were fouling more as the Lady Vols hit their hot streak.

Tennessee 1Q Turnovers: 6, Tennessee Total Game Turnovers: 16

Against Georgia, Tennessee had 15 first-half turnovers but adjusted at halftime and ended the game with 21. While 15 first-half turnovers are problematic, the halftime adjustment was encouraging.

However, against Auburn, the Lady Vols committed turnovers at a high rate and ended with 22 turnovers, a big reason Tennessee lost.

Against Arkansas, the game took a similar path in the first quarter, as the Lady Vols committed six turnovers. However, as they did against Georgia, Tennessee played cleaner and committed ten total turnovers in the second, third and fourth quarters combined. The Lady Vols' ability to not go down that same road was a significant reason in Tennessee not letting the game get out of hand, especially considering how much success the Razorbacks' success from deep. To have multiple offensive mistakes meant to lose to the Razorbacks tonight with their shooters, but the Lady Vols ensured they would not let that number get out of hand.

---

Up next for Tennessee is a road matchup in Gainesville against Florida on Thursday, followed by another road matchup against UConn on Sunday, meaning Monday night's home win was massive for Tennessee to build confidence and momentum after a tough loss heading into grueling road play. 

Photo Credit: Tennessee Athletics 

FKelej7XsAMIPjy
Women's Basketball

Five Fast Thoughts: Lady Vols Comeback to Get Crucial Home Victory in Overtime

22 minutes ago
5AB351D9-9FD2-44F8-BC37-210084C88CF9
Football

2022 Tennessee PWO Malik Ganaway Discusses Vols Commitment

2 hours ago
21B301D2-FB68-4A4D-A0BF-0DEA183A924F
Men's Basketball

Everything Rick Barnes Said Ahead of Home Matchup With Texas A&M

6 hours ago
FKUh2bVXEAI6SX5
Men's Basketball

Vols, Lady Vols Fall in Final January Top 25 Rankings

7 hours ago
AFD052D3-DFF8-4D44-9687-1AE21E29B696
Recruiting

Breaking: In-State OL Bussell Staying 'Home', Details Decision to Choose Vols

8 hours ago
60A7D3C2-6E42-4CDF-89BA-382CB8F57E90
Recruiting

Impact Report: Vols Land In-State Mauler With Versatility in Bussell

8 hours ago
345B37DF-80D6-484E-AD83-921FF34D940E
Men's Basketball

Watch: Vols HC Rick Barnes Previews Texas A&M, Talks Texas Woes During Monday Presser

8 hours ago
img_0823.jpg
Men's Basketball

Watch: Vols Guard Victor Bailey Jr. Talks Texas Performance, Keeping Head Up During Monday Media Availability

8 hours ago