Game Notes: Lady Vols Coast Past Vanderbilt to Remain Perfect in SEC Play

NASHVILLE, Tenn.– The No. 5 Lady Vols got their fifth straight SEC win of the season to improve to 16-1 (5-0 SEC) on the season.

Despite a slightly cold offensive start and turning the ball over 18 times, the Lady Vols got past the Commodores with ease, having led for 37 minutes and 35 seconds of the 40 minute contest. The keys to yet another dominant Lady Vols win were Jordan Horston's double-double effort, out-rebounding Vanderbilt 50-40 and having Tamari Key on the floor for the vast majority of the game.

Below are some game notes from a commanding win in Music City:

Jordan Horston Shines... Again

Tennessee's breakout guard Jordan Horston delivered another electric performance in Music City, recording 13 rebounds and 16 points for her eighth double-double of the season and the ninth of her career. Horston started off cold missing her first five from the field, but she went on to make five of her remaining nine shots and go 5 of 6 from the line.

Horston filled the stat sheet like she often has this season, recording a team-high four blocks, three steals and five assists. All of her boards came on defense.

In the 13 games she has played this season, Horston has notched double digit points in 10 of them.

Lady Vols Lose Turnover Battle

The Lady Vols committed 18 turnovers to Vanderbilt's mere eight. Kellie Harper noted post-game that they 'are not a low turnover team this year', and that their defensive play is what allows them to win games when their offense struggles.

Harper: "We are not a low turnover team this year. We win games with our defense and board play. We held Vandy to under 27% FG shooting. That's pretty strong. We can control the boards and defensive effort."

Harper credited Vanderbilt's ability to get plenty of steals, as the Commodores had 15.

The Lady Vols dominated the game due to their shutdown defense, and if the offense had not as been so turnover prone, it could have gotten ugly in Nashville.

Still, though, Tennessee never really had to sweat on Thursday night despite a 24-point second half.

Rae Burrell Has Highest Point Total Since Injury

Lady Vols star senior forward Rae Burrell has not found her way back into the starting five since returning to the floor against Arkansas four games ago. And it's because Tennessee has not needed her with Horston and Key playing at the top of their game.

Regardless, Burrell is a special talent, and she is bound to work her way back into the starting five at some point this year barring injury. Against Vanderbilt, Burrell had 11 points off the bench in 16 minutes, her highest point total since sustaining the knee injury in game one.

Burrell did well getting to and shooting at the line, sinking seven of nine attempts. It was good to see from the senior as she struggled in that area against the Rebels, shooting 33%.

Harper touched on Rae Burrell's double-digit performance against the Commodores, commenting on how much of a threat she is when she walks on the floor.

"Rae was really aggressive," Harper said. "Did a great job defensively. Still needs to work on rebounding, but we are going to work on it with her. Her strength is scoring and she is always a threat. Hopefully it'll open up things for everyone else as well."

Vandy Poor Shooting and Tennessee's Excellent Defensive Play Allow For Easy Win

The Lady Vols played great defense in Nashville, which is per the usual for this team in year three under Kellie Harper. They also won the board battle 50-40, a significant stat in Tennessee's win.

However, the offense was not sharp the entire game, as the unit posted 24 points in the second half. And while the Lady Vols defense was a big reason Tennessee led by double digits the entirety of the second half, Vanderbilt's poor offensive night is a big reason as well.

The Commodores shot at 26.7%, an abysmal night from the field for the home team. And Vanderbilt had some open looks, but they could never get shots to fall the entire night on Ingram Court, especially from beyond the arc where the Dores shot a horrendous 13.6 % (3-22).

---

Tennessee did not play perfect basketball on Thursday night, but they did what they had to in order to win, and the game never gave the Lady Vols or Lady Vol Nation anything to worry about after the 9-0 run Tennessee had in mid-second quarter.

Horston continued to show why she is the offensive MVP of the team with an electric double-double performance, Tamari Key stayed out of foul trouble and shot over 80% and Rae Burrell got into double-digits. Combine all three of those things and the Lady Vols are hard to beat.

What Awaits the Lady Vols?

After two straight SEC road games, Tennessee returns to Knoxville to host Kentucky on Sunday at 2:00 p.m. ET for a Top-25 showdown. Like the men, the women will look to knock off a ranked Wildcats team this weekend to remain undefeated in conference play.

Did you know Volunteer Country on SI does Podcasts? Check out the staff's latest breakdowns here.

Volunteer Country on SI is also on Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook. Check out any of the links to ensure you do not miss any of the coverage of your favorite Tennessee teams!

You can follow the staff, Matt, Jake, Dale and Jack on Twitter by clicking any of their names.

Want the latest on national football and basketball recruiting, including Vols targets? Head over to SI All-American for the latest news, blogs, and updates about the nation's best prospects

Sports Illustrated also offers insight, information and up to the minute details for gamblers. Check it out here.