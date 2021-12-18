How to Watch, Listen: Lady Vols-Stanford

The No. 7 Tennessee Lady Vols (9-0) will take on the No. 3 Stanford Cardinal (7-2) in Thompson-Boling Arena on Saturday at 5:15 p.m. ET. While Stanford has two losses on the season, the Cardinal are on a three-game winning streak and recently knocked off No. 2 Maryland at the end of November.

The reigning national champions in Stanford will have their hands full against UT, as the Lady Vols have found a way to win games all season even without star forward Rae Burrell, as she went down with an injury in the first game of the season.

The same goes for Tennessee. Stanford will be their toughest challenge of the season. The only top 15 team the Lady Vols have faced is Texas, and Tennessee won the battle of UT in overtime by a score fo 74-70.

Tennessee enters Saturday completely healthy outside of Burrell and Marta Suarez, who was declared out for the season prior to the first game, as Kaiya Wynn and Emily Saunders are active.

For more information on how to watch, listen and stream to the Lady Vols contest with the 2021 college women's basketball champions, see below.

How to Watch

-Beth Mowins (play-by-play) and Debbie Antonelli (analyst) will be on the call for the ESPN2 broadcast.

-All of the games included in the ESPN package (ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU) will be available through WatchESPN, accessible online at WatchESPN.com, on smartphones and tablets via the WatchESPN app, and streamed on televisions through Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, Roku, Xbox 360 or Xbox One to fans who receive their video subscription from an affiliated provider.

How to Listen

-The contest also can be heard on Lady Vol Network radio stations and by audio stream, with Mickey Dearstone behind the microphone. Now calling the action for his 23rd season, Dearstone is joined by studio host Bobby Rader.

-SiriusXM Ch. SEC Radio (374) also will pick up the call.

-A link to the live audio stream can be found on each game's Hoops Central page or the Lady Vol schedule on UTSports.com.

-Air time for games on the Lady Vol Radio Network generally occurs 30 minutes prior to tip-off.

Tennessee Info

-Tennessee is looking for its third straight win over a ranked team, following victories over No. 23/22 South Florida and No. 12/21 Texas earlier this season.

-The Lady Vols are looking for their second consecutive victory over a top-five-ranked squad, as they beat No. 2/3 South Carolina, 75-67, in Knoxville on Feb. 18, 2021.

-Kellie Harper had one win over a ranked foe in her first season at Tennessee, four last year and two already in 2021-22. She is 5-3 vs. ranked teams at home as head coach of the Lady Vols.

-This is the first top-10 match-up (both teams in the top 10) for Kellie Harper as a head coach.

-This is Tennessee's first top-10 match-up since Dec. 18, 2018, when No. 8/9 Stanford defeated No. 9/8 UT, 95-85, in Knoxville.

-The Lady Vols are looking for their first win in a top-10 clash since Jan. 14, 2018, when No. 6/6 Tennessee defeated No. 9/8 South Carolina in Columbia, 86-70.

-UT is looking for its first home win in a top-10 battle since Jan. 8, 2015, when No. 7/9 Tennessee took down No. 9/8 Texas A&M, 81-58, in Knoxville.

UT-Stanford Series

-This is the 38th all-time meeting between these programs, and the Lady Vols own a 25-12 record vs. the Cardinal in a series that dates back to Dec. 18, 1988.

-This will mark the 36th time these teams have played when both schools are ranked in the top 25 of at least one of the polls and the 27th occasion when both were in the top 10.

-Tennessee is 13-3 in Knoxville vs. Stanford, 6-0 at neutral sites and 6-9 at Maples Pavilion.

-One of those neutral site wins for Tennessee, came in the Lady Vols' run to NCAA Championship trophy number eight, when the Lady Vols defeated Stanford, 64-48, on April 8, 2008, in Tampa, Fla.

-The programs have combined for 11 National Championships (UT 8, SU 3), 32 NCAA Final Fours (UT 18, SU 14) and 2,566 victories (UT 1,410, SU 1,156), with the late UT legend Pat Summitt and Stanford's Tara VanDerveer responsible for much of the growth the game of women's basketball as enjoyed through the years.

-The Lady Vols and Cardinal have split their last six meetings, with UT taking two of the past three on The Summitt.

-Tennessee won 11 games in a row over their West Coast foes from 1997-2006, but the series has tilted 8-6 in Stanford's favor since then, with UT, though, posting a 4-2 mark at home.

-UT and SU have needed overtime to settle scores in six contests, with the club from Rocky Top holding a 4-2 record. Tennessee is 2-0 in OT games played in Knoxville, 1-2 at Stanford and 1-0 at neutral sites.

-UT is 68-23 all-time vs. schools currently in the Pac-12 Conference, falling at Stanford, 78-51, on Dec. 18, 2019, in the Lady Vols' last match-up with an institution from that league.

Stanford Info

-Stanford returned 12 letterwinners and four starters from last season's NCAA Championship and Pac-12 winning squad, which finished 31-2 overall and 19-2 in league play.

-Stanford has four players on preseason watch lists for positional awards announced by the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame: Lexie Hull (Ann Meyers Drysdale Award), Haley Jones (Cheryl Miller Award), Fran Belibi (Lisa Leslie Award) and Cameron Brink (Katrina McClain Award)

-Brink, Hull and Jones were also named to player of the year watch lists for the Naismith Trophy and Wooden Award, while Brink and Jones garnered attention for the Wade Trophy.

-Leading Stanford in scoring and rebounding is Brink at 15.3 ppg. and 8.3 rpg. Jones and Hull put up 10.4 and 9.9 ppg.

Tennessee-Stanford Last Meeting

-The No. 23/24 Lady Vols suffered their second loss of the season at top-ranked Stanford on Dec. 19, 2019, falling in Maples Pavilion, 78-51.

-Tennessee (8-2) was led by junior Rennia Davis, who finished with 14 points and six rebounds.

-Kiana Williams led Stanford (10-0) with 19 points and seven assists. Sophomore Lexie Hull and freshman Ashten Prechtel were also in double figures for the Cardinal with 11 and 10, respectively.

Unique Circumstances

Tennessee's men's basketball game against Memphis in Bridgestone Arena on the 18th was cancelled due to a COVID-19 outbreak in the Tigers' program.

As a result, all ticket holders of Vols-Tigers were encouraged to come back to Knoxville for Lady Vols-Stanford for free admission upon proof of a Tennessee-Memphis ticket.

More info can be found here.

Photo Credit: UT Athletics

Stats and Info courtesy UT Athletics Communications