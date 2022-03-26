How to Watch, Listen: Lady Vols vs. Louisville Sweet Sixteen Matchup

The 4-seed Lady Vols are set to take on 1-seed Louisville in Wichita, Kansas, on Saturday afternoon in a Sweet Sixteen showdown. Everything you need to know regarding broadcast information and history between the teams is below.

All Information below courtesy UT Athletics Communications

How to Watch

-Pam Ward (play-by-play), Stephanie White (analyst) and Christy Winters Scott (reporter) will have the call for ESPN 2

-WatchESPN, WatchESPN App

How to Listen



-Mickey Dearstone will be call the game for the Vol Network.

-A link to the live audio stream can be found on each game's Hoops Central page or the Lady Vol schedule on UTSports.com.

For a list of Lady Vol Network affiliates, please click on the Fans tab at the top of UTSports.com, select Vol Network and then click on the Vol Network Affiliates tab.

-Air time for games on the Lady Vol Radio Network generally occurs 30 minutes prior to tip-off.

-The contest also will be available via NCAA broadcast partner Westwood One, with Phil Constantino and Kristen Kozlowski calling the action.

-The broadcasts can be heard on Westwood One affiliates across the country and via satellite radio on SiriusXM channel 138 or 205 and on the SXM app on channel 968.

UT vs. Louisville Notes

-This marks the fifth meeting in a series that dates back to only 2009, with Tennessee and Louisville deadlocked at 2-2.

-UT and Louisville are meeting for the third time in the postseason, with the Cards holding a 2-0 advantage in those contests.

-Louisville, with current UT assistant Samantha Williams on staff, defeated Tennessee for the first time in three meetings, 86-78, in the 2013 NCAA Elite Eight in Oklahoma City to advance to the Final Four.

-Williams was still onboard in 2017 when the Cardinals knocked UT out of the NCAA Tournament in the second round in Louisville by a 75-64 count.

-The only previous time these teams played in Louisville was when the Lady Vols faced off vs. the Cardinals for the first regular-season game played in the KFC Yum! Center in Louisville. Fourth-ranked UT won that season-opening bout by a 63-50 count on Nov. 12, 2010.

-The initial meeting between the Lady Vols and Cards came on Dec. 16, 2009, as the No. 3/3 Big Orange raced to a 30-point victory by an 86-56 margin in Knoxville.

-Tennessee is 1-0 this season vs. ACC foes, getting a solid win in Blacksburg against Virginia Tech, 64-58, on Dec. 5.

-All-time, the Lady Vols are 112-29 vs. schools currently in the Atlantic Coast Conference.

-During postseason play, Tennessee possesses a 17-6 mark against the ACC.

-Kellie Harper is 1-1 all-time vs. Louisville, defeating the Cardinals in Cullowhee, N.C., 77-72, while head coach at Western Carolina on Nov. 17, 2007, and falling to the Cards, 91-49, on Dec. 3, 2013, in Louisville during her tenure at Missouri State.

Last Time Out Between UL-UT

-Jaime Nared had 28 points and 11 rebounds and Mercedes Russell added 11 points and 13 boards, but Tennessee could not survive Louisville's fourth-quarter surge as the No. 5 seed Lady Vols fell to the No. 4 seed Cardinals, 75-64, in the second round of the 2017 NCAA Tournament at the KFC Yum! Center.

-Tennessee (20-12) held a 47-46 lead entering the fourth quarter, but the Lady Vols missed their first 12 shots of the final 10 minutes of the game while Louisville (29-7) swung momentum in its favor.

-Nared's 28 points were the most she has ever scored in an NCAA Tournament game and her 11 boards tied for her most in NCAA play.\

-Russell logged her 19th double-double of season and had three assists and two blocks. Diamond DeShields added 15 points.

-Asia Durr led the way for Louisville with 23 points, while Mariya Moore added 19.

