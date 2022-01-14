How to Watch, Listen: No. 5 Lady Vols-Vanderbilt

For information on how to watch the No. 5 Lady Vols' third road SEC showdown with in-state rival Vanderbilt at 9:00 p.m. ET, see below.

How to Watch

-Eric Frede (play-by-play) and LVFL Tamika Catchings (analyst) will have the call for the SEC Network broadcast.

-All of the games included in the ESPN package (ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU) will be available through WatchESPN, accessible online at WatchESPN.com, on smartphones and tablets via the WatchESPN app, and streamed on televisions through Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, Roku, Xbox 360 or Xbox One to fans who receive their video subscription from an affiliated provider.

-The contest also can be heard on Lady Vol Network radio stations and by audio stream, with Mickey Dearstone behind the microphone. Now calling the action for his 23rd season, Dearstone is joined by studio host Bobby Rader.

-SiriusXM Ch. SEC Radio (374) will pick up the call.

-A link to the live audio stream can be found on each game's Hoops Central page or the Lady Vol schedule on UTSports.com.

-For a list of Lady Vol Network affiliates, please click on the Fans tab at the top of UTSports.com, select Vol Network and then click on Vol Network Affiliates.

-Air time for games on the Lady Vol Radio Network generally occurs 30 minutes prior to tip-off.

Lady Vols vs. In-State Rivals

-The Tennessee women are 255-61-1 all-time vs. four-year college teams from the Volunteer State, and Kellie Harper is 10-0 in those match-ups in her third season on Rocky Top.

-The Lady Vols are 3-0 this season (wins vs. Tenn. Tech, ETSU and Chattanooga) and were 3-0 in 2020-21, with wins over ETSU, Lipscomb and Middle Tennessee, with two games on the schedule vs. Vanderbilt (home and away) canceled.

-UT has won 10 in a row over schools from within the state border and 26 of the last 27, with the lone setback during that run being a 76-69 loss to Vanderbilt in Knoxville on Feb. 28, 2019.

Last Time Out For Lady Vols

-No. 7/8 Tennessee picked up a 70-58 win on Sunday in The Pavilion at Ole Miss, ending the No. RV/RV Rebels' 13-game win streak.

-Now 15-1 on the season, the 2021-22 squad is making UT's best start since 2017-18 when it went 15-0. With four straight SEC wins, it's the Lady Vols' hottest start to conference play since beginning 13-0 in 2014-15 en route to a 15-1 SEC regular-season title.

-Junior Jordan Horston was the top scorer for the Lady Vols (15-1, 4-0 SEC), turning in a double-double with 20 points and 11 rebounds. Graduate Alexus Dye was also a top producer with 17, while sophomore Tess Darby scored a career-high 13 points.

-Ole Miss (13-2, 1-1 SEC) was led by Shakira Austin who finished with 26 points and nine rebounds. Lashonda Monk was also in double figures with 11.

UT-Vandy Series Info

-The Lady Vols are 34-1 vs. the Commodores in Knoxville, 30-7 Nashville and 10-2 at neutral sites, with those being postseason games.

-UT has won 12 of the past 13 games in the series and the last six times in Nashville.

-These squads have been to overtime on one occasion, with Tennessee seizing a 92-79 decision in Nashville on Jan. 19, 1997.

-Including that OT game in '97, Kellie (Jolly) Harper was 9-0 vs. VU as a Lady Vol point guard, and she is 2-0 as head coach at Tennessee.

-Harper was 0-1 vs. VU as head coach at Western Carolina and 1-1 while at NC State.

Vanderbilt Info

-The Commodores are led by senior forward Brinae Alexander (14.0 ppg., 24 3FGs) and sophomore guard Iyana Moore (11.8 ppg., 36 3FGs).

-Vandy has held opponents to 39.1 percent shooting and only 56.6 points per game.

-VU entered the year with two returning starters and eight returning letterwinners, but the Commodores shut down their 2020-21 season after beginning the SEC slate 0-3 due to the COVID-19 pandemic as well as a bevy of injuries.

Last Time Out For Vanderbilt

-Vanderbilt was outlasted down the stretch by Mississippi State on Sunday, falling 70-63 inside Humphrey Coliseum.

-The Commodores (10-6, 1-1 SEC) contested the Bulldogs (11-4, 2-1 SEC) all game long, entering halftime only down, 28-27, before a 25-17 fourth quarter tipped the scales in MSU's favor.

-The duo of Demi Washington and Iyana Moore combined for 34 points. Moore led the way for the Commodores with 20 points, while Washington's third career double-double was highlighted by 14 points and 10 rebounds.

-Mississippi State's Anastasia Hayes led all scorers on the afternoon with 31 points.

UT-VU Last Meeting

-Tennessee held off in-state rival Vanderbilt on Feb. 23, 2020, winning in Thompson-Boling Arena, 67-63.

-The teams did not meet during the 2020-21 campaign after Vanderbilt discontinued its season due to the COVID-19 pandemic and injuries.

-Junior forward Rennia Davis led Tennessee (18-9, 8-6 SEC), posting a double-double with 18 points and 10 rebounds. Freshman guard Jordan Horston was close behind with 16 points, while sophomore forward Rae Burrell finished with 12 points and nine rebounds.

-Chelsie Hall and Mariella Fasoula were the high scorers for Vanderbilt (13-14, 3-11 SEC) with 20 and 18, respectively.

All stats, photos and information provided by UT Athletics Communications