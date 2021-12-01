How to Watch, Listen: Tennessee Lady Vols-Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles

The Lady Vols enter their seventh game with a perfect 6-0 record after knocking off Kansas and Oklahoma State last weekend in the South Point Thanksgiving Shootout in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Kellie Harper's squad has multiple comeback wins under their belt since losing Rae Burrell in the first game of the season currently hold the No. 11 ranking in the AP Top 25 Poll.

Tennessee has a three-game break from ranked opponents in the next three games, as the Lady Vols will take on Tennessee Tech, Virginia Tech and Georgia State before facing off against reigning National Champions Stanford in Knoxville on December 18.

First in that three-game stretch are the Golden Eagles, and coming off a 25-point win that boosted the team's confidence, the Lady Vols will look to get a win in their first game in TBA since November 21.

For information on how to watch and listen to the Lady Vols December 1 matchup, see below.

How to Watch, Stream

-Roger Hoover (play-by-play), VFL Steve Hamer (analyst) and Kasey Funderburg (reporter) will be on the call for the SECN+ live stream.

-All of the games included in the ESPN package (ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU) will be available through WatchESPN, on smartphones and tablets via the WatchESPN app, and streamed on televisions through Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, Roku, Xbox 360 or Xbox One to fans who receive their video subscription from an affiliated provider.

How to Listen

-Lady Vol Network radio stations and by audio stream, with Mickey Dearstone behind the microphone. Now calling the action for his 23rd season, Dearstone is joined by studio host Bobby Rader.

-SiriusXM Ch. SEC Radio (374) will pick up the call.

-A link to the live audio stream can be found on each game's Hoops Central page or the Lady Vol schedule on UTSports.com.

-For a list of Lady Vol Network affiliates, please click on the Fans tab at the top of UTSports.com, select Vol Network and then click on Vol Network Affiliates.

Last Time Out

-No. 11/10 Tennessee improved to 6-0 on the season, shooting 55 percent from the field to defeat Oklahoma State at the South Point Thanksgiving Shootout on Saturday, 80-55.

-The Lady Vols, who opened with six straight wins for the second time in three seasons under Kellie Harper, were led by junior guard Jordan Horston, who narrowly missed a triple-double with 17 points, nine rebounds and nine assists. Junior center Tamari Key turned in a double-double with 12 points and 11 rebounds, and freshman guard/forward Sara Puckett and graduate forward Alexus Dye both tallied 11 points.

-Horston and Key were both named to the South Point Shootout All-Tournament Team, and Horston was selected for the Most Outstanding Player award.

Tennessee-TN Tech History

-Tennessee leads the all-time series over the Golden Eagles, 16-12, but the two schools haven't played since 1991.

-Tennessee won the latest matchup 94-67 in TBA.

-The Lady Vols bring a 13-game series winning streak into Wednesday night's contest.

-UT is 8-3 in games played vs. TTU in Knoxville, 4-6 in Cookeville and 4-3 at neutral sites.

