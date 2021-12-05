How to Watch, Listen: Tennessee-Virginia Tech

The No. 11 Tennessee Lady Vols (7-0) are set to tip-off at 2:00 p.m. ET on Sunday in Blacksburg, Virginia, to take on the Virginia Tech Hokies (7-1) for a SEC vs. ACC weekend matchup.

The Lady Vols enter the game coming off of two wins of 25 or more points against Oklahoma State and Tennessee Tech.

With momentum and confidence at an all-time high for Tennessee this season, it will be key to secure a pair of wins against the Hokies and Georgia State before taking on the reigning national champions in Stanford.

However, Virginia Tech, although unranked, presents a tough challenge at 7-1.

Information on how to watch, listen and stream the Lady Vols' eighth game of the season is below.

How to Watch

-Pam Ward (play-by-play) and Stephanie White (analyst) will be on the call for the ACC Network.

How to Listen

-The contest can be heard on Lady Vol Network radio stations and by audio stream, with Mickey Dearstone behind the microphone. Now calling the action for his 23rd season, Dearstone is joined by studio host Bobby Rader.

-A link to the live audio stream can be found on each game's Hoops Central page or the Lady Vol schedule on UTSports.com.

-For a list of Lady Vol Network affiliates, please click on the Fans tab at the top of UTSports.com, select Vol Network and then click on Vol Network Affiliates.

-Air time for games on the Lady Vol Radio Network generally occurs 30 minutes prior to tip-off.

Last Time Out for the Lady Vols

-Rolling to its second consecutive win of 25 points or more, the No. 11/10 Tennessee women's basketball team defeated Tennessee Tech, 76-48, Wednesday night at Thompson-Boling Arena.

-Tennessee (7-0) has now won nine consecutive games at Thompson-Boling Arena. That is its longest streak of the Kellie Harper era and longest since UT rattled off 11 straight from Feb. 19, 2017, to Jan. 7, 2018. The Lady Vols also have matched their longest win streak of the Harper era with the blemish-free start.

-Junior center Tamari Key finished with 11 points and 11 rebounds, generating her fourth double-double of the season and tying her for the SEC lead in 2021-22. Graduate forward Alexus Dye led all scorers with 20 points on 10-of-15 shooting (66.7 percent), notching her best scoring output at Tennessee. She also grabbed nine rebounds. Sophomore guard/forward Tess Darby was red hot from deep, scoring 12 points of 4-on-6 (66.7 percent) shooting from three-point land.

-The Lady Vols have now had at least one player register a double-double in each game this season. Kellie Harper's squad pulled down 53 boards, marking the fourth consecutive game with 50+. Winning by a margin of 28, the Lady Vols picked up their largest point differential all season and their second consecutive game winning by 25+.

UT-Va. Tech Series History

-Tennessee leads the all-time series over the Hokies, 7-2, including 3-1 in Knoxville, 3-1 in Blacksburg and 1-0 at neutral sites.

-Virginia Tech, however, has claimed the last two meetings in the series, getting a 57-43 win over No. 8 UT in Knoxville on Dec. 6, 2015, and squeezing out a 67-63 triumph over the Lady Vols at Cassell Coliseum on Nov. 27, 2016, in Kenny Brooks' first season as head coach in Blacksburg.

-Kellie Harper is 4-1 all-time vs. the Hokies as a head coach, including a loss in 2007 while at Western Carolina and four victories as head of the program at NC State in 2010, 2011, 2012 and 2013.

-Harper was part of Tennessee's last win over Virginia Tech on March 20, 1999, as the #2/2 Lady Vols prevailed over the #13/15 Hokies, 68-52, in the NCAA Sweet 16 at Greensboro, N.C.

-In that contest, 13,204 fans were on hand as UT legend Chamique Holdsclaw went over 3,000 career points.

-Tennessee is 111-29 vs. schools currently in the ACC.

About Virginia Tech

-Virginia Tech returned all five starters and eight total letterwinners from last season, when the squad finished 15-10 overall and 8-8 in Atlantic Coast Conference play while navigating a schedule delayed and occasionally interrupted by the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.

-The focal point of that group of veterans is 6-foot-6 junior center Elizabeth Kitley, who leads the Hokies at 19.6 ppg. and 9.4 rpg., sporting a 63.5 field-goal percentage.

-Aisha Sheppard, a 5-9 graduate guard, is No. 2 in scoring at 12.5 ppg. and has nailed 24 of 57 three-point attempts thus far (42.1 pct.).

-Sheppard and Kitley are both on the Wooden Preseason Top 50 Watch List and members of the Preseason All-ACC Team.

-Kitley also is on the Wade and Lisa Leslie Award Preseason Watch Lists.

-Kayana Traylor, a 5-9 senior guard, averages 11.1 ppg. off the bench, while 6-0 junior guard Cayla King is putting up 9.1 ppg. as a starter.

Last Time Out for the Hokies

-The Virginia Tech women's basketball team got a 29-point showing from the bench on the way to a 70-60 victory over the Wisconsin Badgers in the Big Ten/ACC Challenge on Wednesday night in Madison, Wis.

-The Hokies (7-1) had four players score in double figures, led by Azana Baines, who notched a double-double with 19 points and 10 rebounds. Elizabeth Kitley tacked on 13 points, and Kayana Traylor helped out with 10 points off the bench.

-Virginia Tech forced 14 Wisconsin turnovers while committing 13 themselves in Wednesday's game. The Hokies turned those takeaways into 13 points on the offensive end of the floor. Baines' one steal led the way for Virginia Tech.

All information and statistics courtesy UT Athletics Communications