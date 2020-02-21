Instant Reaction: Turnovers and 3-pointers prove too much for Lady Vols on road against No. 22 Arkansas

The Lady Vols’ struggles continued on Thursday as they fell on the road to the 22nd-ranked Arkansas Razorbacks (21-5, 9-4 SEC) in Fayetteville.

Tennessee (17-8, 7-5 SEC) traveled south with redemption on its mind after losing four straight, but a late fourth quarter run wasn’t enough to get them over the hump.

Rae Burrell led the way for the Lady Vols, tallying 21 points and nine rebounds in 32 minutes. Rennia Davis added 18 points and eight rebounds, but no other UT player reached double figures.

Here are the biggest takeaways from the Lady Vols’ latest defeat:

Turnovers

Tennessee has struggled all season with turning the ball over, and that issue once again reared its ugly head in Thursday’s game.

Despite leading early, the Lady Vols were completely careless with the ball, committing seven turnovers in the opening quarter.

They never got those mistakes cleaned up as they finished the game with 26 total turnovers.

Arkansas cashed in on the other end all night with 23 points off of turnovers.

Small Ball Triumphs

Arkansas is known as a team that likes to play fast and shoot threes.

Both teams were sloppy with the ball early, but eventually, Arkansas’s spacing and small ball lineup proved to be too much.

Tennessee struggled to contain Arkansas’s four guard lineup off the dribble, and those layups opened up the floor for three-pointers.

In the second half, the Lady Vols allowed Arkansas to shoot seven three’s at a 46 percent rate.

Tennessee had success when Harper went to a small ball lineup in the fourth quarter, but it was just too little, too late.

Next Up

The Lady Vols return to the hardwood on Sunday, Feb. 23 against Vanderbilt in the “Live Pink, Bleed Orange” game. The action is set to begin at noon eastern time.

Photo courtesy of Tennessee athletics