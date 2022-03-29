Just In: Lady Vols Guard Makes WNBA Draft Decision

Tennessee Lady Vols senior guard Rae Burrell has officially announced her intentions to enter the 2022 WNBA Draft in an Instagram post (see below).

In the message, Burrell also thanks Lady Vol Nation for their support during her four years on Rocky Top.

Burrell's decision to enter the WNBA Draft comes as no surprise, as the Las Vegas native took part in Senior Day against LSU in late February.

Burrell was joined by super-seniors Keyen Green and Alexus Dye as Lady Vols who took part in Senior Day.

Although Burrell still has another year of eligibility left (COVID year), she decides to take the next step in her career after an impressive career in orange and white.

In her collegiate career, Burrell racked up 1,131 points and 458 rebounds with a 40.2 career field goal percentage.

Her senior season had its ebbs and flows, as Burrell suffered a knee injury in the first game of the season that would sideline her for the rest of non-conference play. Although Burrell never seemed to get back to 100 percent, she was crucial to the Lady Vols' postseason success, posting double digits points in four of five postseason matchups to help lead UT to their first Sweet Sixteen appearance in six years. Burrell also set a season-high point total in Tennessee's season-ending loss to Louisville in the Sweet Sixteen.

"It's meant so much," Burrell said regarding her time at Tennessee. "I get to be a Lady Vol for life, and that means a lot to me. I've been here for four years, and it's been a great ride. I'm just very grateful for my team and the people that have helped me along the way."

