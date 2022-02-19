Just In: Lady Vols Star Guard Has Fractured Dislocation of the Elbow

Per Lady Vols head coach Kellie Harper, star junior guard Jordan Horston has a fractured dislocation of the elbow. Harper gave no specific timeline, but Tennessee's leading scorer will be out for at least a few weeks and the rest of the regular season.

Horston suffered the injury in UT's ugly loss to unranked Alabama in Tuscaloosa Thursday night.

Assuming Horston's regular season is over, the junior put together an outstanding career year.

Horston is currently averaging 16.2 points per game (team-high), has 33 steals, 23 blocks, 216 rebounds and 91 assists. Horston shot 37.9 percent from the field and 27.6 percent from three.

Horston is also on the midseason watchlist for Naismith Women's College Basketball Player of the Year Award, and she also made the Top-10 for the Ann Meyers Drysdale Award and the late season watchlist for the Wooden Award.