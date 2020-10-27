Lady Vol Keyen Green Listed As Top-15 Newcomer for 2020 Season

Kellie Jollie-Harper's Tennessee Lady Volunteers are coming off a 21-10 season, and they are looking to build on that momentum. Keyen Green, a graduate transfer from Liberty joined the team, and it appears she could be set to make a major impact. She was rated as the 15th most impactful newcomer by ESPN.

A press release from the university states:

Green, a 6-foot-1 forward/center who is a graduate transfer from Liberty University, is slotted at No. 15 on a 50-player list compiled by Graham Hays. She is one of four SEC players highlighted within the top 15 and among 11 overall newcomers within the league who were included. According to ESPN.com, the rankings aren't intended as an absolute measure of ability. It's not who is most talented or who has the most pro potential. This is an attempt to guess how the new faces will impact 2020-21. Hays' assessment of Green included the following: "The former Big South Player of the Year looked no worse for wear after returning from an injury redshirt to average 13.9 points and 7.5 rebounds for Liberty a season ago. The senior at least eases the departure of starter Lou Brown -- and probably much more." Green started 91 of 93 games for the Lady Flames from 2016 to 2020, earning all-conference accolades three times, including first-team status twice. She had a strong bounce-back year in 2019-20 after missing the entire 2018-19 campaign due to injury. Green had earned Big South Player of the Year in 2017-18 prior to the injury. While at Liberty, Green averaged 13.1 points and 7.2 rebounds per game, scoring in double figures 64 times and posting double-digit rebounds on 20 occasions while shooting 60-percent from the field. She finished her three playing seasons ranked No. 9 in program history for points (1,215), No. 10 for rebounds (673) and tied for eighth in both double-doubles (17) and 20-point games (13). Last season, Green led the Atlantic Sun Conference in field goal percentage (.590), while finishing eighth in rebounds (7.5 rpg.), ninth in points (13.9 ppg.) and 10th in blocked shots (0.7 bpg.). She ranked No. 11 nationally for field goal percentage (.590) and 23rd for offensive rebounds per game (3.9 rpg), carding six games of 20 or more points and six with 10 or more rebounds.



The Lady Vols schedule has not yet been finalized.

