VolunteerCountry
Top Stories
Football
Men's Basketball
Women's Basketball

No. 25 Lady Vols fall at home to No. 16 Texas A&M

Cory Sanning

Fortunes for Tennessee basketball have not been kind to either program as of late, and Sunday was the latest example of that reality.

Only this time, it was the Lady Vols’ turn to take the gut-punch.

Rae Burrell scored a team-high 19 points me grabbed seven rebounds and Rennia Davis added 18 points while dishing out six assists, but 25th-ranked Tennessee was unable to overcome Texas A&M at home, falling 73-71. 

The loss marks the Lady Vols’ fourth in a row following a stretch in which they won six of seven games. 

Chennedy Carter led the Aggies (20-5, 8-4 SEC) with a game-high 37 points in her first game back from an ankle injury. 

Despite the onslaught by Carter, the ultimate undoing for Tennessee (17-8, 7-5 SEC) was its disadvantage at the free-throw line.

The Lady Vols led by three following a closely-contested first period before Texas A&M caught fire in the second.

The Aggies outscored UT 24-15 during the second period and led by six heading into the locker room.

Tennessee’s fortunes would fair better in the second half, but it wouldn’t be enough to carry it over the finish line.

Texas A&M and UT both scored 17 points in the third quarter, setting up for a close finish to start the fourth.

The Lady Vols pulled within three following a 3-pointer from Jordan Hairston with 32.3 seconds left, but the Aggies took advantage of their free-throw opportunities and remained out of reach.

A late basket by Jazmine Massengill cut the lead to 72-69 with four seconds to play and Texas A&M’s Ciera Johnson sealed it by connecting on one of two foul shots.

Tennessee returns to action on Thursday against Arkansas in Fayetteville. 

Photo courtesy of Tennessee Athletics

Comments

Women's Basketball

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Roundtable: Can Tennessee make the NCAA Tournament?

The staff at Volunteer Country weighs in on Tennessee's chances at an NCAA Tournament appearance along with other basketball-related topics as the regular season nears its close.

Volunteer Country Staff

Sanning: Would Vescovi have as much of an impact if Turner were healthy?

Tennessee freshman guard Santiago Vescovi has taken Knoxville by storm with his play. Would he be that successful if Lamonte Turner had remained healthy and in the starting lineup? Cory Sanning doesn't think so.

Cory Sanning

Douglas: Could this be the turning point for Vescovi?

Tennessee freshman guard Santiago Vescovi has been on a roll as of late, has he reached the turning point? Quinton Douglas breaks it down

Quinton Douglas

Live Updates: Arkansas (16-7) at Tennessee (13-10)

Follow along and join the discussion as Tennessee hosts Arkansas at Thompson-Boling Arena

Cory Sanning

by

jammyk

Watch: Vescovi, Gaines Postgame vs. Arkansas (Full)

Tennessee freshman guards Santiago Vescovi and Davonte Gaines addressed the media following the Vols' 82-61 win over Arkansas on Tuesday

Cory Sanning

Watch: Tennessee Coach Rick Barnes Postgame vs. Arkansas (Full)

Tennessee coach Rick Barnes addressed reporters following the Vols' 82-61 win over Arkansas on Tuesday

Cory Sanning

Instant Reaction: Tennessee Throttles Arkansas at Home 82-61

Behind Santiago Vescovi's hot shooting and stout defense, Tennessee throttled Arkansas 82-61 in Knoxville on Tuesday

Cory Sanning

Watch: Tennessee Coach Rick Barnes Addresses the Media (Full)

Tennessee coach Rick Barnes addressed the media on Monday as the Vols prepare to host Arkansas

Cory Sanning

Watch: Vescovi, Bowden Postgame vs. Kentucky (Full)

Tennessee guards Santiago Vescovi and Jordan Bowden addressed reporters following the Vols' 77-64 loss to Kentucky on Saturday

Cory Sanning

Watch: Tennessee Coach Rick Barnes Postgame vs. Kentucky (Full)

Tennessee coach Rick Barnes met with reporters on Saturday following the Vols' 77-64 loss to Kentucky in Knoxville

Cory Sanning