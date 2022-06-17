Skip to main content

Lady Vols Guard Recovering From Offseason Knee Surgery

Tennessee Lady Vols senior guard Jessie Rennie is currently recovering from knee surgery due to an injury sustained in an offseason workout, per UT's press release. 

Rennie sustained the injury in her right knee, and no timetable is set for her to return to the court. 

The rehabilitation process has begun, but her availability for the season opener in early November may now be in jeopardy. 

Rennie is entering her true senior season after three years on Rocky Top. The Bendigo, Australia, native has appeared in 65 games over the past three years, with 21 of those coming in the 2021-2022 season. 

The 5'8" guard has recorded 102 points, 43 rebounds, 15 steals, 42 assists and 32 field goals on 97 attempts. Twenty-eight of Rennie's field goals have come from deep on 85 total three-point attempts. 

Rennie is one of seven seniors on the Lady Vols current roster heading into the 2022-2023 season and the fourth Lady Volunteer senior that played in orange and white last season. 

Below is the current Lady Vols' roster as head coach Kellie Harper rolls into her fourth year at the helm. 

#0 Brooklynn Miles, So. G

#1 Sara Puckett, So. G/F

#2 Rickea Jackson, Sr. F

#4 Jordan Walker, Gr. G

#5 Kaiya Wynn, So. G

#10 Jessie Rennie, Sr. G

#11 Karoline Striplin, So. F

#12 Edie Darby, Fr. G

#13 Justine Pissott, Fr. G/F

#14 Jasmine Franklin, Gr. F

#15 Jasmine Powell, Sr. G

#20 Tamari Key, Sr. C

#21 Tess Darby, Jr. G

#25 Jordan Horston, Sr. G

#33 Marta Suárez, Redshirt So., G/F

#53 Jillian Hollingshead, So. F

Photo Credit: Calvin Mattheis of Knoxville News Sentinel

