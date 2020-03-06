VolunteerCountry
Lady Vols overcome early deficit to advance in SEC Tournament

Cory Sanning

Tennessee coach Kellie Harper knows what winning in the postseason looks like.

During her playing days, the Lady Vols captured three consecutive national championships and three SEC Tournament championships under the legendary Pat Summitt. 

Harper's postseason career got off to a solid start on Thursday as sixth-seeded UT took on Missouri in Greenville, South Carolina. 

Rae Burrell scored 16 points, Kasiyahna Kushkituah tallied 15 points and Rennia Davis rounded out the scoring with 13 points at Tennessee (21-9, 10-6 SEC) knocked off the 11th-seeded Lady Tigers, 64-51. 

Aijha Blackwell led Missouri (9-22, 5-11 SEC) with with 13 points. 

What looked to be a mismatch on paper quickly turned south for UT at the outset. The Tigers jumped out to a quick seven-point lead in the first quarter behind Blackwell and senior guard Jordan Roundtree. 

Tennessee was able to trim the margin behind strong play from Davis, Kushkituah and freshman guard Jordan Horston, but a 90 Missouri run extended its lead to 13 with 5:10 to play in the opening half.

The Lady Vols found themselves down by eight heading into the intermission, but that didn't deter their confidence.

Behind consecutive baskets from Tamari Key and Burrell to start the third period, Tennessee quickly pulled within three in less than a minute. A little over 60 seconds later, and the score was all even at 34 following a hoop-and-harm from Davis.

From that point on, the floodgates were open.

UT embarked on a 16-0 run that effectively put the game out of reach at end the third quarter, with that spurt continuing at the start of the fourth. 

Missouri pulled within seven twice during the final period, but consistent scoring from the Lady Vols kept them at arms' distance down the stretch. Tennessee closed the game on a 8-2 run, bringing an end to the Tigers' season.

UT will be back in action on Friday against third-seeded Kentucky. Tipoff is scheduled for approximately 8:15 p.m. ET on SEC Network. 

