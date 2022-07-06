Lady Vols SEC Opponents and Locations Announced

The SEC announced the Tennessee Lady Volunteers' SEC opponents and locations on Wednesday, along with every other team in the conference.

The Lady Vols home and road conference opponents for the 2022-2023 season are below.

Home:

Alabama

Auburn

Florida

Georgia

Mississippi State

Ole Miss

South Carolina

Vanderbilt

Road:

Arkansas

Florida

Kentucky

LSU



Mississippi State

Missouri

Texas A&M

Vanderbilt

The Lady Vols will play Vanderbilt, Mississippi State and Florida twice. Vanderbilt is the team the Lady Vols permanently play twice every year, with the other two teams rotating in and out annually. Tennessee played Vanderbilt, Arkansas and Alabama twice last season. UT swept Vanderbilt handedly, beat Arkansas both times in thrilling contest, and split the games with Alabama, ultimately winning the series against the Tide with a win in the SEC Tournament.

The Lady Vols get South Carolina in Thompson Boling Arena this season in what should be a premiere showdown between two of the SEC's top squads. The Lady Vols had to go on the road to face the top-ranked Gamecocks in the 2021-2022 season and lost, albeit without top scorer Jordan Horston.

Tennessee also gets Ole Miss and Georgia at home, two teams who made the tournament last season. The Lady Vols will get Florida, who made the tournament in 2022 as a 10-seed, at home and on the road. Arkansas and LSU are the other tournament teams from the 2022 bracket the Lady Vols will face, but the Big Orange Women will travel to Fayetteville and Baton Rouge for those matchups.

The upcoming conference season marks the 14th year of the 16‐game schedule for women's basketball and the 11th with 14 teams. The times and dates for the Lady Vols SEC bouts will be released at a later date.

Three of the Lady Vols' SEC opponents are on ESPN's "Way-Too-Early Top 25 list," with South Carolina coming at No. 1, LSU at No. 14 and Georgia at No. 25. The Lady Vols came in at No. 4 on the June 14 edition of the list.

And it's not difficult to see why. Tennessee is returning plenty of strong players, with guards Jordan Horston, Tess Darby and Jordan Walker, center Tamari Key, elite shooter Sara Puckett, 2021 All-SEC Freshman Forward Marta Suarez and more. In addition, the Lady Vols have dominated in the transfer portal, bringing in previous all-conference players Rickea Jackson, Jasmine Powell and Jasmine Franklin. Tennessee also has five-star freshman Justine Pissott coming in who figures to make an immediate impact and Georgia sophomore transfer in McDonald's All-American Jillian Hollingshead.

The Lady Vols will look to build off their Sweet Sixteen effort from last season and continue to grow under head coach Kellie Harper, who is entering her fourth year at the helm.

Photo credit: Saul Young of the Knoxville News Sentinel

