Lady Vols to Host Top-Tier ACC Team in Jimmy V Classic

Per a press release from Tennessee on Thursday morning, the Lady Vols are set to host Virginia Tech in the Jimmy V Classic on December 4. ESPN Events announced all of the Jimmy V Men's and Women's Classic matchups on Thursday, and the Lady Vols' participation in the event marks their third in program history.

The matchup will feature a pair of teams that are listed in ESPN's Way-Too-Early Top-25 rankings, with Tennessee entering at No. 4 and Virginia Tech at No. 11. The other women's matchup is UConn vs. Notre Dame.

The men's doubleheader on December 6 in Madison Square Garden features Duke vs. Iowa and Texas vs. Illinois.

"The Jimmy V Classic, named for legendary college basketball coach Jim Valvano, annually raises money and awareness for the V Foundation for Cancer Research," said Tennessee's press release.

This year marks the 28th year of the men's classic and 20th of the women's. The events are part of ESPN's V Week initiative, uses sports to focus on the importance of cancer research.

"To date, ESPN has helped raise more than $155 million dollars for the V Foundation. In 2021, V Week raised $13.35 million, surpassing the previous high of $8.8 million in 2019," Tennessee's press release stated.

The Lady Vols' other times in the classic were in 2002 and 2004. UT's first appearance in the event was a 76-55 losing effort to top-ranked Duke, but the Big Orange Women were victorious two years later in the classic, winning 64-54. over un-ranked NC State. As for the Hokies, 2022 will serve as the first year Virginia Tech has appeared in the event.

Tennessee and Virginia Tech have met three times since 2015, with two of those occurring in the Kellie Harper era. The Lady Vols lead the all-time series with the Hokies 8-2, having won the most previous meeting last season in Blacksburg, 64-58. Tennessee trailed entering the fourth quarter, but Tamari Key's strong defensive effort coupled with Jordan Walker hitting her stride on offense led UT to another comeback win.

Both squads were NCAA Tournament teams a year ago, with Virginia Tech losing to Florida Gulf Coast in the first round, 84-81, and Tennessee falling to No. 1 Louisville, 76-64.

Photo Credit: Saul Young of KNS

