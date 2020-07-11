Duke has officially hired former Tennessee guard Kara Lawson as the program’s next head coach. The move comes following a multitude of speculation which included multiple reports indicating that she could potentially be making the move to Durham on Friday afternoon, despite the news not officially confirmed by the university until today.

Lawson played under legendary Tennessee head coach Pat Summitt — who some consider to be the greatest college basketball coach to ever live — from 1999 to 2003; earning 1,950 career points while shooting 45.8% from the floor. She also shot 41.5% from beyond the 3-point arch and nailed roughly 85% of her free throws.

The college basketball legend was then selected 5th overall by the Detroit Shock in the 2003 WNBA Draft. She would remain in the league until the age of 34, when she retired after 14 seasons — leaving with a national championship ring on her finger.

Lawson entered the coaching profession back in 2019, when the Boston Celtics hired her as an assistant coach. “I’ve been asked not to comment on that,” said Celtics head coach Brad Stevens when asked about Lawson potentially hopping back into collegiate waters on Friday. “Everyone knows what I think of Kara — she’s unbelievable — when I can comment on that I will.”

The former Lady Vol is on the board of trustees at the University of Tennessee, and has recently made headlines for criticizing her former school for its lack of diversity. “I would encourage all members of the board, the chancellor, and the President, to look at the diversity — or lack thereof — of the senior staff of our athletic department,” Lawson recently said. “It’s not just striking, there isn’t any.” She also stated that the university was “behind the times,” and actively campaigned for the institution to give more voices to minorities in the athletic department.

“When I look at my alma mater, Knoxville, there is not a single African-American coach at that institution,” continued Lawson. “That is not the same for the majority of the SEC.”

The former Olympian will take over for Joanne McCallie, who recently decided against returning to Duke for her 14th season as the program’s head coach after failing to break through in the ACC in recent years. With Lawson at the helm, the Blue Devils will look to begin competing with Notre Dame and Louisville — who have been dominating the ACC for the last few seasons.