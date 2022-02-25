Overtime: Final Thoughts From Lady Vols Win Over Mississippi State

KNOXVILLE, Tenn.– Volunteer Country's Jack Foster and Riley Haltom share their instant reactions to a 22-point win for the Lady Vols over Mississippi State.

The win saw Tamari Key tie a career-high in a single game point total (23) and set a career-high with eight made field goals.

Tess Darby also set a career-high in points (17) with five made three-pointers, and Jordan Walker nearly had a triple-double.

Jack and Riley discuss the several great Lady Vol performances as well as how the win improves confidence for UT as they will host No. 8 LSU on Sunday in Thompson-Boling Arena for the regular season finale.

Watch Jack and Riley's entire post-game show following the Lady Vols win above.

Photo Credit: Tennessee Athletics

Did you know Volunteer Country on SI does Podcasts? Check out the staff's latest breakdowns here.

Volunteer Country on SI is also on Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook. Check out any of the links to ensure you do not miss any of the coverage of your favorite Tennessee teams!

You can follow the staff, Matt, Jake, Dale and Jack on Twitter by clicking any of their names.

Want the latest on national football and basketball recruiting, including Vols targets? Head over to SI All-American for the latest news, blogs, and updates about the nation's best prospects

Sports Illustrated also offers insight, information and up to the minute details for gamblers. Check it out here.