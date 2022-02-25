Skip to main content

Overtime: Final Thoughts From Lady Vols Win Over Mississippi State

Jack Foster and Riley Haltom give their instant reactions after the Lady Vols win over Mississippi State.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn.– Volunteer Country's Jack Foster and Riley Haltom share their instant reactions to a 22-point win for the Lady Vols over Mississippi State. 

The win saw Tamari Key tie a career-high in a single game point total (23) and set a career-high with eight made field goals. 

Tess Darby also set a career-high in points (17) with five made three-pointers, and Jordan Walker nearly had a triple-double. 

Jack and Riley discuss the several great Lady Vol performances as well as how the win improves confidence for UT as they will host No. 8 LSU on Sunday in Thompson-Boling Arena for the regular season finale. 

Watch Jack and Riley's entire post-game show following the Lady Vols win above. 

Photo Credit: Tennessee Athletics 

