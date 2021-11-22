Skip to main content
    • November 22, 2021
    Overtime: Final Thoughts From Tennessee-Texas

    Volunteer Country on SI's Jack Foster and The Volunteer Channel's Riley Haltom give their final thoughts on the Lady Vols' big win over Texas.
    Tamari Key, Jordan Horston, Sara Puckett, Jordan Walker and the fans were all the Lady Vols needed to get past No. 12 Texas. Key made history, Horston set career highs and the fans were on their feet for nearly the entire 15 minutes of the fourth quarter and overtime.

    Jack and Riley talk the significance of the fans along with the play of Key and Horston in the video above to recap Kellie Harper's most significant win of the season to date.

     

