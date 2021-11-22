Overtime: Final Thoughts From Tennessee-Texas

Tamari Key, Jordan Horston, Sara Puckett, Jordan Walker and the fans were all the Lady Vols needed to get past No. 12 Texas. Key made history, Horston set career highs and the fans were on their feet for nearly the entire 15 minutes of the fourth quarter and overtime.

Jack and Riley talk the significance of the fans along with the play of Key and Horston in the video above to recap Kellie Harper's most significant win of the season to date.