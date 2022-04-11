Skip to main content

Just In: Rae Burrell Selected in First Round of WNBA Draft

LVFL Rae Burrell lands with the Los Angeles Sparks at No. 9 overall in the 2022 WNBA Draft.

LVFL guard Rae Burrell has been selected No. 9 overall in the 2022 WNBA Draft to the Los Angeles Sparks. 

Burrell is the second consecutive Lady Vol to be drafted at No. 9 overall in the WNBA Draft, as Rennia Davis was selected ninth overall by the Minnesota Lynx in the 2021 WNBA Draft. Burrell is the second player to get drafted under Kellie Harper and the 19th Lady Vol to be selected in the first round of the draft. 

Burrell's head coach over the past three years–Kellie Harper–made the trip to New York City to support Burrell in this step of her journey. 

Burrell takes the next step in her career after playing four years with the Lady Vols, serving as a major player in Tennessee's 2020-2021 and 2021-2022 teams that reached the second round and Sweet Sixteen round in the NCAA Tournament respectively. After Burrell made the decision to partake in Senior Day in March, her teammates and head coach Kellie Harper thanked her in a feature video released by Lady Vols UT media.

With Burrell being the second consecutive Lady Vol to be selected in the first round, the Lady Vols accomplish the feat of having first round picks selected in back-to-back years for the first time since the 2005 and 2006 drafts. 

In the Lady Vols' 2022 postseason that featured their first Sweet Sixteen run in six years, Burrell averaged 16.6 points per game, 5.6 rebounds per game and 3.2 assists per game during five games of 2022 SEC and NCAA Tournament play.

Below are some additional highlights of Rae Burrell's career on Rocky Top. 

Stats courtesy UT Sports.

-Became the 47th Lady Vol to tally 1,000+ points during her career, finishing 36th on UT’s scoring list with 1,131.

-Played 110 games and started 47 over four seasons, averaging 10.3 points and 4.2 rebounds.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

-Shot 40.2 percent from the field, 34.1 percent from the three-point arc and 70.3 percent from the free-throw line.

-Scored in double figures 59 times, including 13 efforts of 20+, and recorded three double-doubles.

-Her 16.8 ppg. in 2020-21 tied for the eighth-best season average ever by a Lady Vol junior.

-Rae’s six three-pointers vs. Furman (12/10/20) tied for the 11th-best effort all-time by a Lady Vol.

Photo Credit: Saul Young of the Knoxville News Sentinel

