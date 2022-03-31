Tennessee Extends Kellie Harper After Sweet Sixteen Run

University of Tennessee Athletic Director Danny White has extended Lady Vols' head coach Kellie Harper through the 2026-2027 season after Tennessee's Sweet Sixteen run this past season.

Harper has led Tennessee to back-to-back NCAA Tournament appearances, with UT's 2022 Sweet Sixteen appearance being the best run in the Harper era and first third round appearance since 2016.

"Kellie is an amazing leader for the young women on our team and a wonderful ambassador for our university," White said. "She operates in a first-class manner, easily connects with people, has a great vision for our women's basketball program and is clearly taking the steps to accomplish goals that will continue to make us all extremely proud of Lady Vol basketball.



"The job she has done this season in the face of unfortunate injuries within her team has been remarkable and impressive to watch. The 'next woman up' mentality she instilled in her players enabled them to overcome some key personnel losses and still advance farther than the program has in some time. I look forward to next season and beyond with great anticipation."

Harper also guided Tennessee to its most overall wins with 25 and most SEC wins with 11 since 2017-18 and led the Lady Vols to back-to-back SEC Tournament semifinals appearances for the first time since 2014-15 and 2015-16, despite coaching a team riddled with injuries to key players Rae Burrell, Jordan Horston and Keyen Green throughout the season.



"I am so proud of the grit, toughness and passion our team played with this season," Harper said after the season's end. "Our players were a reflection of a strong culture and sisterhood.



"I'm grateful for the way our administration, the university and our fans embraced this team, and I cherish the privilege of being the head coach at my alma mater. I appreciate the support our administration and Lady Vol Nation provide our staff, our players and my family."

The Lady Vols ultimately fell to No. 1 Louisville in the Sweet Sixteen, but Tennessee's ability to reach the third round of the NCAA Tournament for the first time in six years–and first time under Harper–is a testament to how the program is growing.

Harper joins Tennessee men's basketball coach Rick Barnes as UT basketball coaches to be extended through the 2026-2027 season, as White locked down the pair of coaches for at least five more seasons.

