Tony Vitello Notes Lady Vols Have Pat Summit-Level Grit

When watching the Lady Vols this season, Kellie Harper's group has never failed to bring passion and fight to the court. Whether it's a comeback win against Southern Illinois in the first game of the season after losing Rae Burrell at halftime, overcoming a deficit to defeat Georgia in the game Keyen Green gets injured, or reaching the Sweet Sixteen without leading scorer Jordan Horston, Tennessee has overcome time and time again.

And now Tennessee is in round three of the Big Dance, as UT knocked off 12-seed Belmont in Thompson-Boling Arena with a 70-67 victory.

A day later, Tennessee baseball achieved a win over Butler on Tuesday. Afterwards, head coach Tony Vitello discussed the Lady Vols' Round of 32 win and how the team's grit compares to that of an all-time great LVFL coach.

In the game, Lady Vols freshman Sara Puckett delivered a clutch corner three-point dagger in the final minute that ultimately led to Tennessee's win, further displaying the team's grit Vitello mentioned.

Vitello has been no stranger to supporting UT athletics teams, as the baseball coach stated Tennessee men's basketball head coach Rick Barnes is a championship person coaching a championship program after the Vols' loss to Michigan in the Round of 32 in the NCAA Tournament.

Although Barnes and the BasketVols are looking forward to the 2022-2023 season, the Lady Vols and Vitello's BaseVols each face tough tests in the upcoming weekend. Kellie Harper's squad will take on 1-seed Louisville in an NCAA Tournament Sweet Sixteen matchup on Saturday, and Vitello's group travels to Ole Miss for Tennessee's first SEC road weekend series of the season.

