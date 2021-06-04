Sports Illustrated home
VFL Kara Lawson Among Top Candidates for Vacant Boston Celtics Head Coach Position

Former Lady Volunteer Basketball Legend Kara Lawson is reportedly a prime candidate for the vacant Boston Celtics Head Coach position
Earlier this week, following an exit from the first round of the NBA playoffs, the Boston Celtics shocked everyone with the move of Brad Stevens from head coach to general manager.

The job is one of the most coveted in all sports, as the storied Celtics' tradition speaks for itself.

Several names have emerged as potential candidates in the wake of the Stevens new, and one is Tennessee legend Kara Lawson, who is the current head coach for Duke University's Women's Basketball team.

Lawson started her coaching career as an assistant for the Celtics, and she quickly became one of the most sought-after names in coaching. Now, according to multiple reports, Lawson is believed to be among the top candidates for the Celtics coaching position.

In fact, according to former Celtics Player Brian Scalabrine, he believes Lawson will be the next Head Coach in Boston.

"I think they're going to hire Kara Lawson," Scalabrine said. "I know the organization thinks she's unbelievable. I know the players respect her. When she went down to Duke to coach the women's team there — I mean, I'm just putting A + B = C to me. I think they hire Kara Lawson. ...

"She's insanely good as a coach," he added. "It's not one of those things where 'she's good for a female.' No, she walked into practice and she commanded practice right from the jump. She was giving people tips and people's jaws were dropping. She's elite at what she does. ... I thought she was head coaching material within five minutes talking with her."

"She became more than just my shooting coach, she became a longtime friend and somebody I know I can talk to if I ever need advice,” Smart said after Lawson was announced as Duke's next coach, per NBC Sports Boston.

Lawson's quick ascension to be one of the hottest names in the coaching world is no surprise, as she has been a lifelong student of the game, and she learned from Pat Summitt.

This will be a situation to monitor closely, as Boston will look to find the perfect fit in search of banner No.18. If Lawson lands the job, she will be the first full-time female head coach in NBA history. Last season, Becky Hammons served as acting head coach following Greg Popovich being ejected.

