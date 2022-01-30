Watch: Kellie Harper Addresses Media Before Second Showdown With Arkansas
Tennessee Lady Vols head coach Kellie Harper met with the local media in Thompson-Boling Arena on Sunday afternoon. Watch below.
KNOXVILLE, Tenn.– Tennessee Lady Vols head coach Kellie Harper talked to the local media in a close standup setting on Sunday afternoon before UT hosts Arkansas on Monday night.
Harper noted that the loss to Auburn on Thursday "hit us hard," but she is optimistic her team can come out ready in Thompson-Boling Arena.
Harper's entire Sunday availability is in the video above.