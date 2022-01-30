Skip to main content

Watch: Kellie Harper Addresses Media Before Second Showdown With Arkansas

Tennessee Lady Vols head coach Kellie Harper met with the local media in Thompson-Boling Arena on Sunday afternoon. Watch below.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn.– Tennessee Lady Vols head coach Kellie Harper talked to the local media in a close standup setting on Sunday afternoon before UT hosts Arkansas on Monday night.

Harper noted that the loss to Auburn on Thursday "hit us hard," but she is optimistic her team can come out ready in Thompson-Boling Arena. 

Harper's entire Sunday availability is in the video above. 

Read More

Kellie Harper Arkansas Preview
Women's Basketball

Watch: Kellie Harper Addresses Media Before Second Showdown With Arkansas

44 seconds ago
Josiah_Post Game Texas
Men's Basketball

Watch: Josiah-Jordan James Talks Final Shot and More After Loss to Longhorns

13 hours ago
FJytFMgXEAES4RS-2
Men's Basketball

Watch: Vols Freshman Zakai Zeigler Addresses Media After Heartbreaking Loss

14 hours ago
FKUMNO1XoAMxiC1
Men's Basketball

Watch: Vols Forward Olivier Nkamhoua Talks Loss to Texas

14 hours ago
345B37DF-80D6-484E-AD83-921FF34D940E
Men's Basketball

Nichols: In Rick Barnes’ Return to Texas, Vols’ Inconsistency Weaves Familiar Narrative

14 hours ago
USATSI_17401674_168390308_lowres
Men's Basketball

Watch: Tennessee HC Rick Barnes Reacts to Thrilling Loss in Austin

15 hours ago
CE805745-BCBA-4EC7-9263-51DDCFB01A97
Recruiting

Impact Report: Vols Land High Upside DL Jenkins

18 hours ago
ABDFB745-704D-4681-A546-5B572F260087
Recruiting

Just In: Tennessee Lands Commitment of New Jersey DL Jenkins

18 hours ago