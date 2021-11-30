Skip to main content
    • November 30, 2021
    Publish date:

    Watch: Kellie Harper Addresses Media Before Tennessee Tech

    Tennessee Lady Vols head coach Kellie Harper met with the media to discuss what she sees in Tennessee Tech, Sara Puckett, Jordan Horston, the team's confidence level and more.
    The Tennessee Lady Vols (6-0) will host the Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles on Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. ET in their return to Thompson-Boling Arena after playing a pair of games in Las Vegas over Thanksgiving weekend. 

    Just over 24 hours before tip-off between Tech and Tennessee, Lady Vols head coach Kellie Harper met with the media to discuss her thoughts on what the Golden Eagles bring to the court, how Jordan Horston and Sara Puckett have stepped up as of late, what the team's confidence level is after a 25-point win over Oklahoma State, and more.

    Harper's entire Tuesday availability is in the video above. 

    "They feel pretty good right now," Harper said regarding her team's confidence. "It's a challenge to find that balance. We want them confident, but I do not want them to feel they have arrived. I do not want complacency to ever set in with this group. I don't think it will. I like the confidence they not only have in this team, but in each other, and I think that is really key for their growth."

    The Lady Vols are 6-0 to start the season despite losing Rae Burrell in game one to a knee injury. Below is how they have fared in all six games to start the season.

    Lady Vols 59, Southern Illinois 49

    Lady Vols 49, UCF 41

    Lady Vols 52, USF 49

    Lady Vols 74, Texas 70

    Lady Vols 68, Kansas 58

    Lady Vols 80, Oklahoma State 55

    Photo Credit: Rocky Top Insider

