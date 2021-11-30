Watch: Kellie Harper Addresses Media Before Tennessee Tech

The Tennessee Lady Vols (6-0) will host the Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles on Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. ET in their return to Thompson-Boling Arena after playing a pair of games in Las Vegas over Thanksgiving weekend.

Just over 24 hours before tip-off between Tech and Tennessee, Lady Vols head coach Kellie Harper met with the media to discuss her thoughts on what the Golden Eagles bring to the court, how Jordan Horston and Sara Puckett have stepped up as of late, what the team's confidence level is after a 25-point win over Oklahoma State, and more.

Harper's entire Tuesday availability is in the video above.

"They feel pretty good right now," Harper said regarding her team's confidence. "It's a challenge to find that balance. We want them confident, but I do not want them to feel they have arrived. I do not want complacency to ever set in with this group. I don't think it will. I like the confidence they not only have in this team, but in each other, and I think that is really key for their growth."

The Lady Vols are 6-0 to start the season despite losing Rae Burrell in game one to a knee injury. Below is how they have fared in all six games to start the season.

Lady Vols 59, Southern Illinois 49

Lady Vols 49, UCF 41

Lady Vols 52, USF 49

Lady Vols 74, Texas 70

Lady Vols 68, Kansas 58

Lady Vols 80, Oklahoma State 55

Photo Credit: Rocky Top Insider

Did you know Volunteer Country on SI does Podcasts? Check out the staff's latest breakdowns here.

Volunteer Country on SI is also on Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook. Check out any of the links to ensure you do not miss any of the coverage of your favorite Tennessee teams!

You can follow the staff, Matt, Jake, Dale and Jack on Twitter by clicking any of their names.

Want the latest on national football and basketball recruiting, including Vols targets? Head over to SI All-American for the latest news, blogs, and updates about the nation's best prospects

Sports Illustrated also offers insight, information and up to the minute details for gamblers. Check it out here.