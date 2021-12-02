Watch: Kellie Harper Addresses Media Following Win Over Tennessee Tech

Tennessee Lady Vols head coach Kellie Harper met with the media following her team's dominant 76-48 win over in-state foe Tennessee Tech.

Harper's team displayed effective offensive communication and playmaking against the Golden Eagles, and after a fairly close first half, the Tennessee defense shut down Tennessee Tech in the second half.

Following the largest margin of victory for Harper's squad, she addressed the media to discuss her team's confidence and growth mentally, defensive play, Tess Darby, Karoline Striplin and more.

Harper's entire post-game media availability is above.

Tennessee Tech was a special opponent for Harper in a way, as the Lady Vols head coach is from the Cookeville, Tennessee, area. Heading into the game, Harper touched on what it means to face Tennessee Tech.

"Tennessee Tech was essentially the local university when I was growing up. I grew up about 15-20 minutes from Cookeville. Both my parents played basketball there. My middle brother played basketball there. So, I grew up going to Tennessee Tech's basketball camps. I felt, honestly, a genuine love for that program. I think Kim (Rosamond) is doing a terrific job. That team is very well coached. You know, they make Middle Tennessee proud. It's a great opportunity for us, but for me personally, it's one of those teams that I'm always going to love because of where I grew up."



