Lady Vols head coach Kellie Harper talks to media for the first time heading into the following season

Since Kellie Harper came to Rocky Top in 2019, the Lady Vols have gone 19-8, and their most recent NCAA tournament effort fell short when Michigan beat Tennessee in the second round.

This year, the Lady Vols will be without star player Rennia Davis, having lost her to the WNBA, but Kellie Harper has optimism that her squad can be right back among the top teams in the SEC.

Watch Harper’s full press conference below: