Watch: Kellie Harper Reacts to Road Loss Against Auburn

Tennessee Lady Vols head coach met with the media after Tennessee's 10-point loss to Auburn. Watch below.

AUBURN, Ala.– Following a shocking, 10-point road loss to Auburn, Lady Vols head coach Kellie Harper met with the media to discuss her team's first conference loss of the season.

Harper noted that turnovers played a part, but it's a lack of execution rather than skillset and awareness. She also added that the absence of Keyen Green played a huge part in Tennessee's ability to attack the boards and provide sufficient paint presence throughout the game. 

Harper expressed worry in the team's confidence as well without Green, as the six-year senior has served as an excellent source of energy and leadership in Tennessee's impressive season. 

The Lady Vols head coach's entire post-game media availability following the 71-61 loss to Auburn is in the video above. 

