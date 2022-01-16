Skip to main content

Watch: Kellie Harper Meets With Media After Blowout SEC Victory

Tennessee Lady Vols head coach Kellie Harper met with the media following UT's win over Kentucky in the 'We Back Pat' game in Thomspon-Boling Arena on Sunday afternoon. 

The No. 5 Lady Vols smashed border rival Kentucky 84-58 backed by Rae Burrell's four threes made and Keyen Green's 14 points in relief of injured Tamari Key. 

Tennessee also out-rebounded the Wildcats 50-29, a telling stat in the Pat Summit tribute game. 

Harper's entire post-game media availability is in the video above. 

Photo Credit: NCAA.com

