Watch: Kellie Harper Talks 25-Point Loss to Florida

GAINESVILLE, Fla.– Tennessee Lady Vols head coach Kellie Harper addressed the media following Tennessee's loss to Florida on the road. 

Harper simply noted the Gators were the better team on the court Thursday night and was not proud of her team's performance. 

"I don't know that the team would play any differently if we went out there tomorrow," Harper said following the game. 

The Lady Vols head coach's entire post-game media availability following the loss is in the video above. 

Watch: Kellie Harper Talks 25-Point Loss to Florida

