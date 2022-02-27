Watch: Kellie Harper Talks Accountability, Toughness in Loss to LSU

KNOXVILLE, TN - Lady Vols head coach Kellie Harper met with media following her squad's 54-57 heartbreaking loss to #8 LSU. Harper applauded the resiliency and accountability her team has shown throughout the season to earn the third seed in the SEC tournament.

"Everyone knows we've been through a lot this season. One of the things we've not done is make excuses," Harper said. "Regardless of who's available, who's on the court, we went out to play hard and we went out to win. For us to go through the adversity that we had throughout the year, to end up third, with a top-four seed in a very, very, very tough SEC this year. I am proud of that. Obviously, as a coach, you always want more, but I am proud of our team."

Harper also discussed the philosophy her team is built on that she has cultivated since arriving at the University of Tennessee, and how it is best seen through the seniors in the program.

"We talk about toughness a lot," Harper stated. "It's definitely a quality that I think, when you describe the Lady Vols, you better say that word. That's going to be a non-negotiable, that's going to be who we are, and I think our seniors have shown that. They've had three unique journeys as their careers come to an end at Tennessee. They've all been impactful on this program and so I am proud of who they are."

The rest of Kellie Harper's comments on her team's resiliency, toughness and more can be found in the video above.

