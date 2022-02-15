Watch: Kellie Harper Talks Alabama, Comparison to Pat Summit

KNOXVILLE, Tenn.– Tennessee Lady Vols head coach Kellie Harper met with the media on Tuesday afternoon to share her thoughts on the upcoming Alabama game and how her team is doing coming off a pair of wins over Vanderbilt and Mizzou.

The Lady Vols face two tough road tests this week with Alabama on Thursday and South Carolina on Saturday. Having lost the previous two road games, Harper says they may change up some things this time out but cannot risk over-adjusting.

"I don't think we've done anything wrong in planning our itinerary," Harper says of the previous losses. "But, as a coach, you re-evaluate. So, we're going to look at re-evaluating our meals on Wednesday night, maybe our shoot around will look different than on Thursday, maybe film is a little different. We cannot overhaul it, because there is a consistency piece to what we've done. Our pre-game on any day looks similar, but we've just got to land on something and go out and execute confidently."

Harper also addressed the comparisons being made between her and all-time great Lady Vol coach Pat Summit due to a video that aired on SEC Inside's episode focusing on the Lady Vols.

Harper's entire Tuesday media availability is in the video above.

