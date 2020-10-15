Watch: Lady Vols Return to the Court for Start of 'Real' Practice

Sports are back in full swing, as the 2020 football season continues, basketball is now getting back underway. Yesterday, the Lady Vols returned to the court for a two-and-a half-hour practice season to officially kick off 2020.

Following the practice, Head Coach Kellie Harper said, "We've had them out there (on the floor) in workouts for a while, but to me, the first official practice just feels different," Harper said. "I know my preparation is different going into the 'real' practices, so it was fun. "

"I thought the players were pretty locked in and practiced hard. They were trying to sneak reps in. When you have players who are trying to figure out how to get on the court for more reps, I think that's a good thing. They seemed to really enjoy themselves today," Harper added.

The Lady Vols return a significant amount of depth and experience, while they look to return to their winning ways under the second-year head coach.

Photo and Video Credit to Tennessee Athletics Communications.