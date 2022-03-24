Watch: Tennessee Fans Send-Off Lady Vols to Sweet Sixteen

KNOXVILLE, Tenn.– On Thursday morning, Tennessee fans gathered on the Neyland Dr. side of Pratt Pavilion to send off the Lady Vols basketball squad as they head to Wichita, Kansas, to take on Louisville in the Sweet Sixteen of the NCAA Tournament.

Kellie Harper and the entire Lady Vols squad took pictures with fans and waved goodbye to Lady Vol Nation before boarding the bus.

Jordan Horston Carrying Around Customized Caution Sign Kellie Harper Taking Pictures With Fans at Send-Off Celebration Keyen Green Signing an Autograph for a Fan Jordan Horston Waving to Lady Vol Fans With Caution Sign in Hand Tamari Key Taking Photo With Lady Vol Fan

Harper also delivered a message to the fans, telling them "if you cannot come to Wichita, be as loud as you can be so we can hear you all the way from Tennessee!"

Highlights from the Lady Vols' send-off party can be watched above.

