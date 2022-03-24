Skip to main content

Watch: Tennessee Fans Send-Off Lady Vols to Sweet Sixteen

KNOXVILLE, Tenn.– On Thursday morning, Tennessee fans gathered on the Neyland Dr. side of Pratt Pavilion to send off the Lady Vols basketball squad as they head to Wichita, Kansas, to take on Louisville in the Sweet Sixteen of the NCAA Tournament. 

Kellie Harper and the entire Lady Vols squad took pictures with fans and waved goodbye to Lady Vol Nation before boarding the bus. 

Jordan Horston Carrying Around Customized Caution Sign

74A8FAA9-4171-4355-8A64-154C40693BBF

Kellie Harper Taking Pictures With Fans at Send-Off Celebration

5925EB7B-3AB8-4FC2-A5A6-B393FAB5BACC

Keyen Green Signing an Autograph for a Fan

FADEB043-3841-4249-AC3A-98C730561839

Jordan Horston Waving to Lady Vol Fans With Caution Sign in Hand

136F0DCA-220A-4DC9-8B9D-0EC51651DFF0

Tamari Key Taking Photo With Lady Vol Fan

2E71C665-EE11-4124-AAEB-58ADDD871214

Harper also delivered a message to the fans, telling them "if you cannot come to Wichita, be as loud as you can be so we can hear you all the way from Tennessee!" 

Highlights from the Lady Vols' send-off party can be watched above. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Did you know Volunteer Country on SI does Podcasts? Check out the staff's latest breakdowns here.

Volunteer Country on SI is also on Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook. Check out any of the links to ensure you do not miss any of the coverage of your favorite Tennessee teams!

You can follow the staff, Matt, Jake, Dale and Jack on Twitter by clicking any of their names.

Want the latest on national football and basketball recruiting, including Vols targets? Head over to SI All-American for the latest news, blogs, and updates about the nation's best prospects

Sports Illustrated also offers insight, information and up to the minute details for gamblers. Check it out here.

USATSI_17716303_168390308_lowres
Baseball

Watch: Tony Vitello Previews Ole Miss Series

By Jack Foster1 hour ago
3A986F2C-E993-4535-918B-C40351DDDAEA
Football

Watch: Highlights from Tennessee’s Thursday Spring Practice

By Jack Foster and Jake Nichols1 hour ago
C92A3E6B-5D8F-4361-8E3D-62E927F22C18
Football

Notes and Observations from Day 2 of Tennessee Spring Practice

By Jake Nichols1 hour ago
USATSI_17945357_168390308_lowres
Women's Basketball

Tony Vitello Notes Lady Vols Have Pat Summitt-Level Grit

By Jack Foster3 hours ago
BD995810-F914-47D0-8BE1-3633FDA75FE8
Football

Jersey Numbers, Height and Weight Updates For Tennessee in Spring Practice

By Matt Ray23 hours ago
4E058818-6C5C-4D0C-9EC7-5142658644F8
Football

Heupel: Vols Freshman RB 'A Fierce Competitor'

By Matt RayMar 23, 2022
USATSI_17716314_168390308_lowres
Baseball

Vols Earn 12th Straight Win With 10-Run Victory Over Butler

By Jack FosterMar 22, 2022
C004AB02-8053-4684-80DD-439B0324570C
Football

Tennessee’s Newcomers Making Strong Collective Impression With Josh Heupel

By Jake NicholsMar 22, 2022