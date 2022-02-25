Watch: Trio of Lady Vols Discuss Mississippi State Win

KNOXVILLE, TN - Lady Vols players Tess Darby, Jordan Walker, and Tamari Key spoke with media following their commanding win over Mississippi State. Tamari Key recorded 23 points, 15 rebounds, and 6 blocks that put her just 13 blocks from breaking Candace Parker's school record as a Junior.

"I think [it's] surreal," Key said. "When I see everybody talking about it on social media, I’m like 'Oh that’s cool.' I’m really not the type to congratulate myself on things like that, but Candace Parker, I mean she’s amazing, so to be able to be first all-time would be really special."

Jordan Walker ended the night with a near triple-double, with 9 points, 7 assists, and most notably, 8 rebounds.

"I’m pretty proud of those numbers. I like to say I’m a big guard but obviously, I’m not," Walker said. "Whenever I’m able to get in there and get a rebound and push it down in transition, I know it’ll help our team, so I think that’s pretty important."

Tess Darby finished with a career-high 17 points and shot 5-6 from beyond the arc, but it was the support from her teammates that led to the sophomore's big night.

"As I always say, I can’t think about it. Having [the] confidence that my teammates have in me, it’s rubbing off on me. I know they want me to shoot the ball, and I just have to do that whenever they give me the ball to open up for others."

The full video of Darby, Walker, and Key's comments can be found above.

